Deepika-Ranveer Or Alia-Varun: Whose On-screen Pairing Do You Love The Most?

From Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone; several famous celebrity duos have been loved by the audience for their on-screen romance. They have been seen in films together multiple times and have won fans' hearts with their endearing rapport. Let's take a look at whose chemistry is better- DeepVeer or VaAlia.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have starred in Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. Both the films were helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and were loved by fans. Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela was the first time when the duo was seen together as a couple on screen. The movie collected about ₹220 crores. Take a look at the trailer here.

As for Bajirao Mastani, it was the love story of Maratha leader Peshwas Bajirao and his second wife Mastani. This film was loved by fans and earned about ₹356 crores in its whole run in theatres. The film was rated 7.2 stars out of 10 on IMDb. Take a look at the trailer here.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, have been seen in four different films. Both made their debut in the 2012 film Student of the Year. This film earned about ₹109.10 crores and was rated 5.4 out of 10 stars on IMDb. After this, Alia and Varun were seen in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania which collected about ₹173 crores and was rated 6 stars out of 10 on IMDb. Take a look at the film's trailers here.

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt also starred in Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The movie went on to collect ₹206 crores. After this, they were last seen in Kalank. Although the movie got poor reviews, Varun and Alia's camaraderie was much appreciated. Take a look at the trailer.

While Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are one of the eccentric onscreen couples in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are among the audience favourites. Who do you think is the best couple? Do comment below and tell us.

