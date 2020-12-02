Where Is 'Moonshiners' Filmed? Read To Know The Shooting Locations Of This Docuseries

Moonshiners is a docuseries that airs on Discovery Channel. The docuseries is the dramatisation of the lives of the people who produce illegal moonshine in and around some of the Appalachian states. Moonshiners cast includes Mark Ramsey, Jim Tom Hedrick, Jeremy Schwartz, Tim Smith and Josh Owens among others. For those who do not know, moonshine a high-proof distilled spirit which is produced using an illegal method. If one wants to know where the filming of Moonshiners took place, this article gives all the details of the same.

Moonshiners filming locations

Where is Moonshiners filmed?

According to a report by Screenrant, Moonshiners is shot in the states of Tennessee and Virginia the United States.

Tennessee, United States

This is one of the major of Moonshiners' filming location. This state has the Ohio Rover to its north and the Appalachian mountains to the east. It is one of the most picturesque locations. The Mammoth Cave National park is one of its most popular tourist spots. Movies like Raintree County, Stripes and The Insider have been shot here.

Virginia, United States

This is another major of filming location for Moonshiners. This state has a long Atlantic coastline. It is one of the most picturesque locations. The Jamestown Settlement and Colonial Williamsburg are the two main museums that give information about the state’s history. Movies like Harriet, Homeland and Mercy Street have been shot here.

About the Moonshiners

The series also shows in a dramatised manner how these people misuse the loopholes in the law and the efforts they put in to increase their production of liquor as well. There are a lot of reports about the reality of what is portrayed in the show is true or not. The report by Screenrant also goes on to say that the Virginia ABC Bureau was misled on the nature of the show.

The Virginia authorities also claim that the show is fake. They have claimed that the show is not portraying the reality just overly dramatising the issue. They also claim that their request to add a disclaimer towards the end of the show was also ‘overlooked’ by the channel.

