Where Is The 'Curse Of Oak Island' Filmed? Know About The Shoot Locations And More

The Curse of Oak Island is a reality television series on History Channel that chronicles the efforts of a team of treasure hunters searching for legendary treasure on the infamous Oak Island. The show discusses the history of the island, investigation of the site, recent discoveries, and the various theories that surround it. The show premiered in the year 2014 and since then has fans hooked. Read on to know more about the filming location of the reality television series.

Where is the Curse of Oak Island filmed?

According to a report by monsters and critics, the primary location for the filming of the series is on the Atlantic shore of Nova Scotia, Canada. The privately-owned island has very few full-time residents and is the primary location where most of the shooting has taken place. The 8th season of the series is currently underway and the crew is shooting at Oak Island and has planned to excavate around the swamp, 10X, and The Money Pit.

The island has been the subject of numerous treasure hunts during the last 220 years, with The Curse of Oak Island bringing the island’s infamous story to a worldwide audience. The series is now in its eighth season and the treasure hunters have unearthed a string of amazing artefacts including an ancient lead cross, age-old coins, intriguing gemstones, and even human bones dating back centuries.

The Curse of Oak Island filming location includes France and Scotland, where some parts of the series were shot in season 2 and season 5. It is believed that the treasure was moved to Scotland from France.

In season 2, the team filmed at Saltcoats, Kilwinning Abbey, and Rosslyn Chapel. Nova Scotia’s South Shore has a storied history of treasure hunting as well as being a popular destination for film and television production. The long-running series Haven was filmed at a variety of locations throughout the South Shore, including Chester, Hubbards, Northwest Cove and Lunenburg, while History Channel’s The Curse of Oak Island explores the local island believed by many to be hiding one of the greatest treasures in history.

