Where Is 'Swamp People' Filmed? All About The Locations Of The Alligator Hunting Show

Swamp People is an American reality TV show that premiered for the first time on August 22, 2010, and has had 12 seasons so far. The show focuses on the lives of and day-to-day activities of alligator hunters that reside in the swamps of the Atchafalaya River Basin and hunt alligators in the area for a living.

Also Read: Legolas VS Hawkeye: Netizens Divided Over Who Is The Better Archer

Where was Swamp People Filmed?

According to The Cinemaholic, Swamp People has been filmed at various swamps in South Louisiana, and one of the areas that is prominently featured in the shows is the Atchafalaya River Basin. The river basin is known for being the largest wetland or swamp in the United States and is also referred to as America’s Wetland. Atchafalaya has over 65 different species of amphibians and reptiles in it.

Swamp People filming location also includes Bayou Sorrel, Bayou Pigeon, Pierre Part, Morgan City, Houma, Pecan Island, and Conway Bayou. After a while, the creators of the show noticed that viewers might find the concept of Swamp People monotonous, they started filming the show in areas apart from Louisiana and added Texas to one of the shooting locations.

Also Read: 'Raya And The Last Dragon' New BTS Video Gives A Sneak Peek Into Kelly Marie Tran Starrer

More about Swamp People

The current season of Swamp People premiered on History on February 4, 2021, and airs every Thursday. The current season features Bruce Mitchell, Jacob Landry, Junior Edwards, Troy Landry, William "Willie" Edwards, Liz Choate, Pecan Island, Louisiana, Chase Landry, Daniel Edgar, Dorien Edgar, Robert "Frenchy" Crochet, Gerard "Gee" Singleton, Joey Edgar, Ashley Jones, Ronnie Adams, Zak Bagby, Don Brewer, "Little" Willie Edwards, Destin Choate and Cheyenne Nicole "Pickle" Wheat.

The show documents the life of Alligator hunters in the South Louisiana and Texas regions, who hunt the gators for a living. Alligator Hunting is almost a 300 year-long tradition in the area and takes place every year in the hunting season which commences on the first Wednesday of September and lasts a period of 30 days. Most of the members of the show earn their early income from the alligators that they hunt through one season.

Also Read: Dwayne Johnson Shares 'Black Adam' Training Routine After Receiving 'tons Of Questions'

Also Read: Bindi Irwin''s Daughter Will Call Her Grandmother Terri THIS Unique Nickname; Read Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.