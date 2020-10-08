Where Is 'The Bradshaw Bunch' Ilmed? Check Out Some Interesting Facts About Terry Bradshaw

Thw Bradshaw Bunch is an American reality TV show based on the life of Terry Bradshaw. Terry is a former professional football player in the National Football League. He came up with The Bradshaw Bunch in order to give his fans a sneak-peek into his life with his family about their lifestyle in the rural. Terry Bradshaw’s show involves his wife and his daughters along with their husbands and children. But do you know where is The Bradshaw Bunch filmed? Take a look.

The Bradshaw Bunch filming location

In the show, Terry Bradshaw is seen entertaining his fans by giving glimpses of his life with his family. For those who are wondering where the show has been filmed, it is Bradshaw's ranch in Thackerville, Oklahoma. The entire filming is done in this small town in Love County. Fans can see Terry Bradshaw and his family living in the rural area of Oklahoma. One can also see Terry juggling football with his family and showing different sides of his reel and real life.

Terry Bradshaw's family members who can be seen in the show include Tammy Bradshaw, Rachel Bradshaw, Lacey Bradshaw and Erin Bradshaw. All of them can be seen having a blast on the show, giving fans a glimpse of their bond.

Watch the trailer of The Bradshaw Bunch

Terry Bradshaw is a former football player and a TV sports analyst. He has also been a part of several movies and TV shows. Let’s check out some interesting facts about him that are still unknown to many.

Interesting facts about Terry Bradshaw

He is a four-time winner of Superbowl and he was marked as the Most Valuable Player during his career. He is known to have the most powerful arms in the history of the NFL. He played in the NFL for 13 years and ended his career after he had a serious elbow injury. In his entire career of 14 years, he has only played for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Not many fans know that Terry is a talented musician and has recorded a few country songs. Fans of Terry must have seen him first in The Masked Singer but not many of them know that it wasn't his first appearance on a reality show. He also had a small role in the film Failure to Launch. He has been married four times. His current wife, Tammy Bradshaw, has been married to him since 2014. His former wives are Melissa Babish, Jojo Starbuck and Charla Hopkins.

