Floor Is Lava Review: Netflix's Latest Reality Show Takes One On A Trip Down Memory Lane

Netflix has come up with a new show for the adults which will take them right back to their childhood. Known as Floor is Lava, this is the latest Netflix reality show. Here's what it is about.

Latest Netflix reality show, Floor is Lava review

The Floor is Lava is the latest Netflix reality show based on the concept that a giant from is filled with props floating in a red liquid that resembles lava. The props include things like spaceships, exaggerated household objects, and Easter Island statues. Contestants are grouped up and made to navigate around the rooms jumping from one object to another and managing to stay out of the lava.

Image credit: Adam Rose/ Netflix

Floor is Lava seems to be one of its kind of game show. It also looks a bit like the previous reality show, Wipeout!. Entertainment comes from seeing the contestants struggle in navigating the rooms until the fall into the lava and make a complete mess out of themselves. Floor is Lava hits Netflix today, June 19, 2020.

Watch the trailer here:

Also Read: Netflix Releases 'Athlete A' Trailer: A Documentary On Sexual Abuse In US Gymnastic Team

Also Read: Anushka Sharma's Netflix Original Film 'Bulbbul' Trailer Out, Fans Call It 'intriguing'

How Netflix's Floor is Lava was conceived?

In an interview with a daily portal, the Vice President of Haymaker Media's development, Meg McGrath revealed that she used to play his game with her little brother in their childhood. They would jump from one furniture to another inside their and pretend the floor is lava. She added that she loved the game as a child and had fun playing it.

McGrath also said in the interview that Floor is Lava is like a "universal childhood game" which almost every kid has played and thought they invented it. She adds that in a way they did because everyone brought their own touch to the game. McGrath knew this would one of the funniest and most entertaining Netflix reality shows if they managed to adapt it on television and created gigantic obstacles for an adult to navigate through.

we just announced a new competition series called Floor Is Lava (inspired by the game where kids jump from furniture to furniture) and this picture from the show is SENDING ME pic.twitter.com/wNNgEpNRdp — Netflix (@netflix) May 20, 2020

The co-owner and show producer of Haymaker, Irad Eyal also said that in the interview that he and his friends had thought they were the inventors of the game and called it 'Hot Lava Monster'. However, Floor is Lava seems to have something "primal" about it. He added that probably the kids from the primaeval times have also played this game jumping from logs to rocks over real lava. Also, this game is such that one can even play in their house during the quarantine.

Also Read: National Children Day 2020: 30 Best Movies For Kids On Netflix You Can Watch On This Day

Also Read: National Children Day 2020: Animated Movies On Netflix That Tweens Will Love

Also Read: "Money Heist" Removed From Netflix? Fans Go On A Frenzy On Twitter After Viral Claim

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.