Where Is 'Sweet Home Sextuplets' Filmed? Here's Everything You Would Need To Know About It

Sweet Home Sextuplets is one of the most engaging shows for those who have watched it. Fans of the show often wonder as to where the show has been filmed. The lush greenery and the open spaces around their house have gotten fans to think as to where the shooting of the hit show happens. According to a report by Cinemaholic, the house of Sweet Home Sextuplets is based in Alabama.
It is in the state of Alabama where most of the shooting, if not all, for the episodes happens. The family of eleven members, including 9 children, lives in Alberta, Alabama, and that is exactly where most of the shooting takes place. In recent years, the family has changed and renovated their house a couple of times. Therefore, viewers unknowingly believed that the family changed their residence.
WAR EAGLE Ya’ll 🦅🏈💙🧡💙🏈🦅 We had a special visitor to come see us the other day🙈🙊🙈 eeekkkkk.......it was AUBIE!!!! The kids LOVED it and some of the babies were scared to death😝 but now they ask everyday “When is Aubie coming back”🤣 Excited to get to be in the Auburn Magazine and most of all enjoyed our surprise visit from Aubie💙🧡💙 We love our Auburn and miss our college days there. Eric asked me to be his wife right on campus after an Auburn/Alabama game around midnight as we were walking back to our car. So many special memories that I love sharing with our children and hope they follow in our footsteps and find themselves making those same memories in the most beautiful place ever....AUBURN🧡💙🧡 #weloveauburn #wareagle #aubie #auburnalumni #auburnuniversity #orangeandblue These cute outfits were handmade by @aubamaboutique 🧡💙🧡
The Sweet Home Sextuplets family has been living in Alberta and that is where the shootings of the episodes happen extensively. Couple Eric Waldrop and Courtney had three sons in the beginning. Later on, they hoped to have a fourth kid. After a number of failed attempts, the family resorted to IN-Vitro Fertilization or IVF. They were in for a huge shock when they found out that they were about to have not one but six children through the process.
Is it just me or are these 6 growing up so fast!!!!! They look so big here!! I think I will forever call them “💙The Babies💗” but goodness gracious they are really becoming big boys and girls!!! Also it’s been on my mind lately to just say THANK YOU to all of you!!❤️ Thank you all that from the beginning of our journey to now you all still continue to send the sweetest words of encouragement, love, and prayers!! Even though I can’t respond to many because I don’t have much time🙈 I promise your sweet comments and messages brighten my day!! From the beginning I have felt like we have had the sweetest supporters who truly love us for who we are and truly love watching the kiddos grow up!! It wasn’t an easy choice deciding to go public with our lives and our journey but I’m so thankful for the support from all of you!! Only by Gods Unfailing Grace we are where we are right now....things could have been so different today if we had not turned it all over to Him!!🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 Just felt like it was a good day to say Thank You for being supportive of us as we continue to share our lives!! It really puts a smile on my face especially on those really hard days!!😘 #growingup #ourjourney #lovedfromthestart #thankyou
This would eventually mean that it would be up to the Waldrops to raise a family of nine children. TLC has been documenting their tales and showing off the love they receive from their nine adorable children. The TLC series began initially before the sextuplets were born and this offers viewers a backstory into the lives of the Waldrops. Eric runs a landscaping business and Courtney used to be a primary school teacher.
The residents of the neighbouring area where the Waldrops live have been extremely helpful to the family, according to the entertainment portal. The residents even managed to host a fundraiser for the family so that the couple does not face any sort of financial drawbacks when they set off to raise their children. The couple’s friends are often seen on the show trying to offer a helping hand by taking care of the kids for free.
Episode 4 of Sweet Home Sextuplets is tonight!!! Watch the babies as they walk down the aisle at Kayleigh’s wedding❤️❤️Seems like yesterday Kayleigh was at my house helping me with my 6 newborn babies and now these 6 are walking down the aisle at her wedding😢😢😢 Kayleigh will always hold a special place in all of our hearts❤️❤️❤️ Also tune in for a lot of craziness and silliness🤪 when you’ve got a lot of kids you just ain’t right😝 well I’ll blame it on the kids...it’s a good excuse!!😝 #memories #sweettimes #funtimes #crazytimes #turkeytime
