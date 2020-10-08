Where Is 'Sweet Home Sextuplets' Filmed? Here's Everything You Would Need To Know About It

Sweet Home Sextuplets is one of the most engaging shows for those who have watched it. Fans of the show often wonder as to where the show has been filmed. The lush greenery and the open spaces around their house have gotten fans to think as to where the shooting of the hit show happens. According to a report by Cinemaholic, the house of Sweet Home Sextuplets is based in Alabama.

Where is Sweet Home Sextuplets filmed?

It is in the state of Alabama where most of the shooting, if not all, for the episodes happens. The family of eleven members, including 9 children, lives in Alberta, Alabama, and that is exactly where most of the shooting takes place. In recent years, the family has changed and renovated their house a couple of times. Therefore, viewers unknowingly believed that the family changed their residence.

The Sweet Home Sextuplets family has been living in Alberta and that is where the shootings of the episodes happen extensively. Couple Eric Waldrop and Courtney had three sons in the beginning. Later on, they hoped to have a fourth kid. After a number of failed attempts, the family resorted to IN-Vitro Fertilization or IVF. They were in for a huge shock when they found out that they were about to have not one but six children through the process.

This would eventually mean that it would be up to the Waldrops to raise a family of nine children. TLC has been documenting their tales and showing off the love they receive from their nine adorable children. The TLC series began initially before the sextuplets were born and this offers viewers a backstory into the lives of the Waldrops. Eric runs a landscaping business and Courtney used to be a primary school teacher.

The residents of the neighbouring area where the Waldrops live have been extremely helpful to the family, according to the entertainment portal. The residents even managed to host a fundraiser for the family so that the couple does not face any sort of financial drawbacks when they set off to raise their children. The couple’s friends are often seen on the show trying to offer a helping hand by taking care of the kids for free.

