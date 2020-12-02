Where Is The Show 'Good Bones' Filmed? Shoot Locations Of HGTV's Reality Tv Series

Good Bones is a HGTV reality television series that premiered in the year 2016. It features a mother-daughter team of Mina Starsiak, a real-estate agent and previously a waitress, and her daughter Karen Laine, a former attorney. A few years ago, they decided to start rehabbing their hometown, one house at a time, which is how Good Bones came into existence. Read on to know about the Good Bones filming location and more.

Where is the show Good Bones filmed?

According to a report by Popsugar, the reality show that revolves around refurbishing of homes is set on in just one city, that happens to be the hosts' home town as well, Indianapolis, Indiana. Good Bones is a homegrown show from America's heartland. Although the show is filmed in just one city, that is Indianapolis, Mina and Karen often renovate houses in the neighbourhood places as well.

Filming of Good Bones happened in locations like Fountain Square, where Karen and Mina’s business began, the Bates-Hendricks neighbourhood and more recently, Indianapolis’s Old Southside. Good Bones is unique because a lot of HGTV shows are set in bigger cities or even another country. The Flip or Flop franchise started in Los Angeles and has now expanded to Atlanta and Las Vegas whereas shows like Property Brothers and Love it or List it are set in Canada and US cities.

Laine and Starsiak work on different houses at the same time, that is they work on all the houses included in the season simultaneously rather than working on an individual home. Hence at any given time, they have anywhere between 8-10 houses to work on.

Both Karen and Mina were born and raised in Indiana and so they have stayed close to home while filming the series which looks to renovate whole areas of Indianapolis, rather than just specific houses. In every episode, they highlight members of their team, including Starsiak Hawk's half-brother Tad, who leads the demo crew; Lonny, their foreman, and longtime head contractor and Tad's step-father, Lenny. The show recently wrapped up its fifth season and the last episode of the latest season was aired on September 8, 2020.

