Destiny 2 Xur Location Oct 16: Where Is Xur This Week? What Is He Selling?

The weekend has arrived and Destiny 2 players are all hyped to see Xur appear again. With several exotic items for sale due to Xur's appearance, this weekend players will also benefit with some unexpected surprises. As the time approaches, many players are wondering about Destiny 2 Xur location. If you have been wanting to know about "where is Xur this week", then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Where is Xur this week?

Destiny 2 players have been waiting for Xur's return to Nessus quite eagerly because with him comes exciting chances to get weapons and other exotic items for sale. Xur location this week is going to be at the Giant’s Scar. To find Xur location in Destiny 2, spawn in at the local landing zone and then go furthest to the right.

Then, you will see a hanger on the wall in front of you, go straight through, and you will find a drill. To the left of the drill, make your way to a cave inside the mountain. Now, all you have to do is go straight to Xur and buy what he is selling.

What is Xur selling this week?

Just like before, Xur will be having a single weapon and armor for each class. This time he has the Queenbreaker, Lucky Raspberry, Dunemarchers and Getaway Artist. Below is a list of everything you will find after meeting Xur.

The Queenbreaker - Heavy Linear Fusion Rifle for 29 Legendary Shards

Lucky Raspberry - Hunter Chest Armor for 23 Legendary Shards

Dunemarchers - Titan Leg Armor for 23 Legendary Shards

Getaway Artist - Warlock Gauntlets for 23 Legendary Shards

This week's weapon in Xur inventory

The Queenbreaker

Linear Fusion Rifle Wire Rifle Fires a long-range precision Arc bolt that blinds enemies on hit. Marksman Sight Long-range sight with slower charge time and greater damage. Displays ammo and charge level.



Or

Combat Sight Low-zoom sight with faster charge time and handling. Displays ability energy. Enhanced Battery Increased magazine size Hip-Fire Grip Ergonomic grips that increase accuracy and stability when firing from the hip.



Or

Quickdraw This weapon can be drawn unbelievably fast. Fitted Stock Increased Stability Moderately controls recoil Slightly decreased handling speed



Promo Image ~ Destiny 2 Twitter

