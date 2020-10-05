Where Is 'The Walking Dead: World Beyond' Filmed? See Major Shooting Location

Fans of The Walking Dead franchise will know that there are few shows and movies which capture the essence of a post-apocalyptic world like this one. The AMC series made its premiere in October 2010 and has been winning over the fans with every new season since then. The Walking Dead garnered such a massive success that the showrunners made some spin-off series and films. The Walking Dead: World Beyond happens to be one of its most popular spinoffs. Read on to find out, “Where was The Walking Dead: World Beyond filmed?”

What do you need to know about The Walking Dead: World Beyond?

The Walking Dead: World Beyond season one premiered on AMC on October 4, 2020. The story of this spin-off starts 10 years after the events of The Walking Dead. Hence fans can see that some semblance of civilisation has been restored. There are various new characters on this show. In the World Beyond, the survivors have settled in the old Nebraska University Campus.

They are living behind its secure walls with guards protecting the inhabitants from outsiders and, of course, from the dead (zombies). Each of the characters is trying to perceive the mortifying events of the past decade with some rationality and trying to find a fortune in the many downturns. In and around the Nebraska city campus, a community has thrived amidst the zombie apocalypse and it has an alliance with the Civic Republic.

Where was The Walking Dead: World Beyond filmed?

A report on Express states that the show was filmed in Virginia. The production for The Walking Dead World Beyond started in July 2019 and continued till December of that year (a time when COVID was not a household name). The showrunners luckily managed to wrap it up entirely before the pandemic. While the story of the show is set in Nebraska, The Walking Dead World Beyond filming locations were in Virginia.

Virginia, USA

In Virginia, cameras for the show were rolled in the cities of Richmond, Hopewell, and Petersburg. The report further reveals that casting for the new AMC series was done in by Kendall Cooper Casting, a company that has done casting for films like Little Women (2019) and shows like Showtime’s Homeland and Apple TV’s Defending Jacob. The new AMC series starts with a stupefying image of a plane crash which was filmed in Hopewell. Aside from this, some other filming locations were Richmond Coliseum, Hadad’s Lake, and downtown Petersburg.

The filming of the show had actually started in Hopewell in August 2019. Interestingly, the local coffee shops and restaurants gained a lot of customers and exposure because of the show. The Guncotton Coffee was one of The Walking Dead World Beyond filming locations in Hopewell. In fact, the backroom of Guncotton Coffee was also used as a makeup and costume station. Other establishments that became a shooting location were Saucy’s BBQ, Paddy’s Irish Pub and Haley’s Honey Meadery.

