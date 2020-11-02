Where Is Tucker Carlson Tonight Filmed? Is The Show Broadcasted Live?

Tucker Carlson Tonight is a popular American talk show where host Tucker Carlson talks about the current affairs of the world. The program is hosted by Tucker who is a paleoconservative commentator. The talk show is broadcasted live and it airs on the Fox News Channel at 8 pm ET on weeknights. Tucker's talk show usually deals with political commentary, monologues, interviews, and its analysis. The show premiered as a 7 pm ET show in Fox News channel's lineup in November 2016. As of July 2020, the show Tucker Carlson Tonight is regarded as the highest-rated program in America's cable news history, where it garnered an average of 4.33 million viewers night-time audience, according to Forbes. Read on to know 'Where is Tucker Carlson tonight filmed?'

Where is Tucker Carlson tonight filmed?

The American talk show is primarily produced in the primary location of Washington, D.C. While on some days, the show is even shot in New York City locations as well. The show is currently the highest-rated talk show in the U.S. as per Forbes.

Washington, D.C

The filming of Tucker Carlson Tonight takes place as a live broadcast from Washington D.C. The show airs on Fox News channel at 8 pm ET on weeknights. Here are some of his shows that were live broadcasted from D.C.

New York City, New York

Some days, the show is broadcasted live or taped from on-location at New York City as well. IMDb cites "Fox News Channel - 1211 Avenue of the Americas, Manhattan, New York City, New York, USA" location as the filming location of the show when the show is being shot at New York City.

According to Forbes, Tucker Carlson Tonight is currently the most-watched man in the country. The Fox News host, Tucker Carlson is an author and columnist who has been hosting the talk show since 2016. Tucker had taken over the slot that Bill O’Reilly left vacant in the year 2017 after he was fired from Fox News. After which Tucker signed a $10 million book deal. The show hosted by him is consistently the highest-rated cable news program in its time slot. The report stated that Tucker has more viewers than his counterparts combined, with an average viewership of 3.4 million.

