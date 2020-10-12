Where Is Turtle Bay Island In 'Northern Rescue'? Details About The Location Of The Series

Popular Canadian drama series Northern Rescue gained popularity soon after its release. The first season of the show including 10 episodes premiered in 2019. The series stars William Baldwin as a search and rescue commander who shifts from Boston with his children to a small fictional town called Turtle Bay Island, where he grew up. If you ever wondered where is Turtle Bay Island in Northern Rescue, then here are details of Northern Rescue filming location. Read on to know more.

Where is Turtle Bay Island in Northern Rescue?

According to Distractify, the beautifully-shot show was filmed in Parry Sound, a town in Ontario, Canada. The population of the town consists of approximately 6,408 people. The scenic beauty represents the Northern Rescue’s fictional town of Turtle Bay Island. The report stated that even though the filming of Northern Rescue looked perfect, things were not always idyllic on set. According to Hamilton Spectator, a massive wildfire to the North of Parry Sound interrupted the filming of Northern Rescue last summer.

Filming location of Northern Rescue

In an interview with MyParrySoundNow.com, the executive producer David Cormican said that the location was a perfect fit for the show. He stated that a few of the crew had visited Parry Sound prior to the production moving there. They said that the location had a bit of coastal charm. He also added that it wasn’t the same as the Maritimes but it had the Island Queen, tons of water everywhere and also a trestle bridge. He stated that everyone fell more and more in love with the area. It looked exactly like what they imagined in their minds.

Other movies shot at Parry Sound, Ontario

The post-apocalyptic science fiction film called Riot Girls was also shot at Parry Sound, Ontario. The film was directed by Jovanka Vuckovic and released in the year 2019. The popular and intriguing web series The Dark’s shooting also took place at Parry Sound, Ontario. Part of Pete’s Christmas, a comedy film was shot at Parry Sound, Ontario.

About Northern Rescue

The series stars William Baldwin, Amalia Williamson, Spencer Macpherson Taylor Thorne and Kathleen Robertson in the lead roles. The plot of the show revolves around a search and rescue commander who shifts to his hometown in Turtle Island Bay. The storyline features how the death of his wife impacts the lives of John and his children.

