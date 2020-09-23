Did You Know The Devil All The Time's Filming Location Is Same As Anushka Sharma's Zero?

Many a time it so happens that Bollywood films and Hollywood films have the same shooting locations. But not many notice it because one is too busy focusing on the plotline or the characters' antics. Similarly, one may not know that Anushka Sharma starrer Zero and the latest Netflix movie, The Devil All The Time were filmed in the exact same location. Here's what this is about.

The Devil All The Time filming location

The psychological thriller directed by Antonio Campos has been shot in Alabama, Nothern Alabama to be specific. The locations were Anniston, Pell City, Birmingham, Dora, Montevallo Helena, Wetumpka and Riverside. It was also shot in the Blount, Calhoun and Elmore counties.

The church scenes featuring Robert Pattinson as Preston Teagarden was shot at Pine Flat Presbyterian Church in Deatsville. Other areas included Forest Park in Birmingham and Ark Seafood Restaurant in Riverside, The Peerless Grille, 33 W 10th Street, Main Street in Montevallo and surroundings of the Police Department on Ladiga Street in Jacksonville. The reason that these locations are not familiar to the viewers is that rarely movies are shot in Alabama.

Anushka Sharma's Zero filming locations

Not many know but Anushka Sharma's Zero filming locations are also Alabama. According to reports of Huntsville.org, the scenes were mostly shot in Huntsville and features in the second half of the movie. The filming spots include U.S. Space & Rocket Center and Space Camp, Botanical Garden of Huntsville, Downtown Huntsville, Grille 29 restaurant, Von Braun Center and the Hindu Cultural Center of North Alabama in Harvest.

Hell on the Border filming locations

Apart from The Devil All The Time and Anushka Sharma starrer Zero, other films were also shot in Alabama. One among them is Hell on the Border. Reports by Al.com claim it was shot in places like Birmingham, Bessemer, McCalla and Tannehill Ironworks Historical State Park - 12632 Confederate Parkway in McCalla.

The plot of the movie revolves around how Bass Reeves, the former African American slave becomes the first coloured deputy United States Marshal west of the Mississippi River in the late 1800s. He then sets out to catch an outlaw named Frank Dozier.

Moose filming locations

Moose was also among the movies shot in the state of Alabama. According to reports of Al.com, it was, however, filmed mostly in Birmingham both outside and inside the city limits. But the film is mostly set in Hollywood and has been also shot in areas around Los Angeles. The plot of Moose revolves around an obsessed fan of a popular movie star.

However, he gets cheated out of an opportunity to meet his idol and teams up with a photographer who knows how to track down celebrity homes. But the adventure soon turns into something sinister and the actor finds himself at the mercy of his obsessed fan.

Image credit: zero_officialpage Instagram, thedevilallthetime Instagram

