Where Is 'Wicked Tuna' Filmed At? Details About The American Reality Television Series

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks is an American reality television series and is a spin-off of Wicked Tuna which premiered in 2012. The show is about commercial tuna fishermen based in the Outer Banks who fish for the lucrative Atlantic bluefin tuna off the coast of North Carolina.

The teams of fisherman battle with one another to see who can catch the most fish while trying to earn their livelihood. The show also sheds light on important issues surrounding the fate of the bluefin tuna. The IMDb rating of the show is 6.3 out of 10. But, where is Wicked Tuna filmed at? Read ahead to know more about Wicked Tuna's filming location.

Where is Wicked Tuna filmed at?

Wicked Tuna is entirely filmed in a single location. Wicked Tuna's filming location includes Gloucester, Massachusetts. The city is in the North Shore region of the state. It became an integral fishing port quite early and is known as the Bluefin Capitol of the world. Many scenes are filmed at Gloucester Harbor. The location is an integral part of the show as the show is entirely filmed at this hub for bluefin tuna fishing.

More about Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks was originally called Wicked Tuna: North vs. South. The name of the show was changed at the beginning of season 2. The series aired on National Geographic Channel on August 17, 2014. The show was renewed for a seventh season on May 21, 2020, and ended in October 2020.

About the Atlantic bluefin tuna

The Atlantic bluefin tuna is native to both the western and eastern Atlantic Ocean, as well as the Mediterranean Sea. They have become extinct in the Black Sea. They have been highly-priced as food. The great size, speed, and power they display as apex predators have attracted the admiration of fishermen, writers, and scientists. Most of them are captured by professional fishermen using longlines, purse seines, assorted hook-and-line gear, heavy rods and reels, and harpoons. Winning contestants on Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks catch these fishes in a range of 10 to 16 each.

