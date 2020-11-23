Where Is 'Wipeout' Filmed? Shooting Location Of The American Reality TV Game Show Revealed

The popular television reality game show, Wipeout aired on ABC from June 2008 to September 2014. In the span of seven years, the ABC show has aired seven seasons with a total number of 130 episodes. Created by Matt Kunitz and Scott Larsen, Wipeout was originally hosted by John Anderson and John Henson, while American TV actor Jill Wagner played an 'on-screen reporter' in the show. However, for one season, Jill was replaced by Vanessa Lachey.

The game show comprised four rounds of competition with 24 contestants competing against each other to be titled as the ultimate winner of Wipeout and win the grand prize of a whopping $50,000. The complex obstacles on the show typically involved huge structures that contestants had to enter and navigate through while those devices try to knock them down as they attempt to land on a pad to finish the round. A special set was built for shooting all the seasons of Wipeout in Los Angeles, as per Virtual Globetrotting. Thus, read to find out "where is Wipeout filmed?"

Wipeout filming location revealed!

The makers of the ABC reality TV show had built the set of Wipeout at Sable Ranch in Santa Clarita's Canyon Country, located in California, Los Angeles. All the seven seasons of the show between 2008 to 2014 were filmed at the same set created in Santa Clarita. Now, the much-awaited upcoming season of Wipeout with TBS is also being filmed there. The show will soon be premiering on TBS with its eighth season after a break of almost six years.

About 'Wipeout'

The first-ever episode of ABC's Wipeout premiered on June 24, 2008, while the last episode of the show aired on September 7, 2014. In April this year, it was announced that Wipeout will be returning back to the small screen with TBS and the makers also introduced everyone to the new hosts of the upcoming show. John Cena, Nicole Byer, and Camille Kostek will be seen hosting the rebooted Wipeout. Meanwhile, the news of a Wipeout contestant's death whilst shooting the reality game show has been making headlines. Thus, if the grapevines are to be believed, the show's production has been halted until further announcement.

