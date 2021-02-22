Where To Watch Men In Kilts? Here Are More Details About The New Show

Men In Kilts is a brand new show of Starz, which features Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish who will be seen travelling across Scotland in the show. In the absence of Outlander, this show will provide a similar experience for the viewers as the hosts explore several spots in Scotland, shedding light on the culture and ethnicity of the local people. A number of interested viewers may have been wondering about the nature of the show and where to find it. More details about where to watch Men In Kilts are now available for their knowledge.

Where to watch Men In Kilts?

For the audience who are interested to watch this show on television, they can enjoy it on Starz. The channel has quite recently brought this show for the entertainment of their viewers, especially the ones who are fans of Outlander. On the other hand, interested viewers who are looking for options to watch it online, can simply go to Starz.com and watch the show. Starz app is yet another platform made available for the audience and it can be found on iTunes, Google Play Store and Amazon as well. Starz is charging $5 per month for their new customers temporarily, and also has a free 7-day trial for qualifying customers.

The fans of Outlander would have assumed that Men In Kiltz is a similar show which also has Sam Heughan. However, there is a considerable difference between both shows. While Outlander focused more on the host Sam’s experience, Men In A Kiltz will focus more on Scotland and will highlight a number of unknown facts about that place, according to Decider. Interestingly, the new show will have feature some of the clips from the older show, with both of the shows having the same basic theme.

Both Sam and Graham will be seen cruising the roads of Scotland and explore the highlands of that place. Each episode will have specific areas of focus in Scotland; for example, one of the episodes shows them trying the various local dishes and cuisine of the place. The docuseries had premiered on television last week.

