Where To Watch 'Riverdale' Season 5? See More Details About The Show

The thriller drama series Riverdale has gathered a cult following among fans ever since it was released in 2017. The CW Network show is one of the most successful shows on Netflix and has successfully been airing for four seasons. Fans will be thrilled to know that season 5 of the show is scheduled to be arriving on Netflix soon. The teen drama is based on the characters of Archie Comics and produced by Warner Bros. Read on to find out what time does Riverdale season 5 come on Netflix. Find out where to watch Riverdale season 5?

What time does Riverdale season 5 come out?

After countless production delays, Riverdale is finally returning with the fifth season of the show. The first episode of Riverdale season 5 will see the gang heading to their high school prom. Fans must note that the release schedule for Riverdale is a tad bit complicated. According to a report in Express.co.uk, the show will release its first episode on CW network on January 20, at 8 pm ET. However, viewers of Netflix in the UK, India and other regions will be able to watch the episode on January 21.

Where to watch Riverdale season 5?

According to a report in Express.uk, viewers in the United States can find which channel The CW is on by using one of the channel finders here: Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV and Dish. However, viewers who don’t have cable television can stream it on fuboTV, the streaming service has a 7-day free trial and then charges users $64.99/month. Another option is AT&T Now which starts with $69.99/month. Fans must also note that The CW is only available in certain regional markets, so make sure to check that network is available in your region on both the above-mentioned streaming sites. The other option to watch Riverdale season 5 is by streaming it on Netflix. Four seasons of the show are available on the streaming platform.

What to expect from Riverdale season 5?

The report in Express further reveals that the first three episodes of Riverdale will round-up the storylines from season four. Fans will see the protagonists as their time at school comes to an end and they graduate. However, the catch is that, instead of following the characters as they head to college, the series will jump seven years into the future from episode four. The CW synopsis for the first episode reads:

“Betty (played by Lili Reinhart) and Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) investigation into the auteur leads them to the discovery of a secret underground for red-band screenings. Archie (KJ Apa) agrees to participate in a boxing exhibition against KO Kelly (Zane Holtz).”

