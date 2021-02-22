Where To Watch 'Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy'? Here's How You Can Watch It Online

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy is a six-part CNN original series that follows Academy Award nominee Stanley Tucci as he travels across Italy to discover the secrets and delights of the country’s regional cuisines. He introduces viewers to some of the places and main players around the Emilia Romagna region in Italy. Tucci breaks bread with and interviews food producers, food purveyors, chefs, activists and other locals — each of whom has helped the region garner and maintain its reputation as Italy’s "Food Valley". So, if you are interested in watching this new travel cooking series and want to know where it is streaming online, read on to know about it below.

Read more| 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 17 Episode 7 Teaser Leaves Fans Concerned; Here's Why

Where to watch Stanley Tucci Searching For Italy?

Stanley Tucci Searching for Italy is currently streaming on the CNN channel every Sunday at 7:30 am (IST). The show has so far aired two episodes. If you have a cable subscription, you can watch CNN by logging into its website via your cable provider. If you’re a cord-cutter and are looking for an online platform, you can live stream Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy on Sling TV (free trial). The show is not yet available on other streaming platforms with the likes of Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix or Hotstar. The series will also be available on YouTube (for free or on subscription) after the episode premieres on CNN.

Read more| Olivia Rodrigo Gets 'Best Birthday Present' On SNL By 'Bridgerton' Star Regé-Jean Page

Stanley Tucci Searching for Italy plot and synopsis

In the premiere episode titled Naples and the Amalfi Coast, Tucci travels to Campania, a region whose volcanic landscape contributes to its stunning local produce. From buffalo mozzarella to lemons on the Amalfi Coast, local cooks make the most of the bounty. In the second episode titled Rome, which premiered on February 21, Stanley Tucci heads to Rome in search of the famous "Four Pastas". Stanley orders rigatoni all’amatriciana, samples carbonara and tries a selection of cheeses and sausages made from the sheep and pigs farmed in the region.

In the next episode on February 28, Stanley Tucci explores Bologna, seen by many as the "food capital of Italy". The region of Emilia-Romagna is home to globally renowned protected food products: Parmigiano, prosciutto de Parma and traditional balsamic vinegar to name a few. Tune to CNN every Sunday at 7:30 am to watch the episodes of Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy.

Read more| Priyanka Chopra Wishes Sister-in-law Sophie Turner A 'Happy Birthday' With Sweet Post; See

Read more| Where To Watch Men In Kilts? Here Are More Details About The New Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.