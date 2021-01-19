Is Pillow Talk Cancelled? Find Out If The 90 Day Fiance Spin Off Will Return On Air!

It seems the future of the 90 Day Fiance series is uncertain, as one of the TLC series spinoff, 90 Day Fiance's Pillow Talk is being rumoured to be cancelled. TLC network has been ready to launch all the 90 Day Fiance spin-offs on Discovery Plus, but many fans have already decided not to pay even “a penny” for the streaming platform. So, that raises the question, is Pillow Talk cancelled? When does 90 Day Fiancé come on? Read on to know more about the spinoff!

Read more| Ray Fisher Expresses Interest In Returning As Cyborg In Zack Synder's 'Justice League 2'

Is Pillow Talk cancelled? More about the spin-offs!

As far as 90-day Fiancé news is concerned, a lot of 90 Day Fiancé viewers know that TLC has decided to launch four more shows, which are 90 Day Journey, 90 Day Bares All, 90 Day Diaries, and The Other Way Strikes Back! and also includes Pillow Talk. These spin-offs won't be released on cable TV. Instead, they'll be available on the Discovery Plus app. Many viewers are refusing to pay extra. They are enraged because the network is trying to make more money and not address or acknowledge their demands, according to sources at Screen Rant. Take a look at some of the reactions on social media here:

Discovery Plus is not getting my money for Pillow Talk. They're about to film Pillow Talk next month. I won't watch 90 Day Fiance anymore with this foolishness. pic.twitter.com/JV37mYR5ee — Michelle C (@ElleMCo) December 28, 2020

Read more| '90 Day Fiance' Cast: Know Yara-Jovi And Other Couples From The Show

According to Screen Rant's sources, as soon as 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 2 concluded, many fans were eagerly waiting for the Tell All segment. However, TLC didn't reveal much about the special segment. The network's approach was to show a clip of the resident reunion host Shaun Robinson, as she posed with a finger on her lips. The accompanying text was, "The Journey Isn't Over." A few weeks later, Shaun told fans that 90 Day Bares All is the new Tell All, and that it will be available on the Discovery Plus streaming platform. Robinson claimed that the new spin-offs would feature some behind-the-scenes action that viewers never got to watch onscreen. According to her, some scenes were too racy for TV, and that's why they are being released on the new platform, which went live on January 4, 2021. For example, aspects of Sumit Singh and Jenny Slatten's story were "much worse" than most people think and were too intense to air on regular TV, Screen Rant added. Well, it appears that the deal between TLC and Discovery Plus has already been finalized. If 90 Day Fiancé viewers continue to show their disapproval, the network might take some steps and eventually make the new programs available on cable TV.

Read more| James Gunn Shares 'Peacemaker' Series Starring John Cena Has Started Filming

More about 90 Day Fiance's Pillow Talk

According to Glamour, Pillow Talk follows former cast members who "react" to the later episodes of the 90 Day Fiance spin-off's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, and 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Pillow Talk was announced in April 2019 by TLC and likewise aired on the cable network channel. The first season featured Darcey & her twin sister Stacey, Timothy & his ex-fiancé Veronica, Loren & Alexei, Anny & Robert, Annie & David, and Tarik and his brother Dean reacting to an episode from season four of 90 Day Fiance's Happily Ever After, with the exception of episode five, "Dirty Dancing"; and episode 13 & 14, which are the Tell-All episodes. A second season of the series premiered on September 15, 2019. It follows the third season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, beginning at episode seven. The show features Annie & David, Tarik and his brother Dean, Colt and his mother, Debbie, Andrei & Elizabeth and her sisters, Rebekah & Jenn, and Kalani & Asuelu.

Read more| Is Yara Pregnant On '90 Day Fiance'? She Took Pregnancy Test By Herself

Promo Pic: A still from 90 Day Fiance's "Pillow Talk" on TLC and Discovery+

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.