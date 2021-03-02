Where To Watch The Billie Eilish Documentary? Is The Documentary Free For Streaming?

Singer Billie Eilish had the world in her palms when her song Ocean Eyes became a viral phenomenon on the Internet. Her breakthrough performance Bad Guy promised her a worldwide household name status permanently. Today, the singer has accomplished yet another feat with her own musical documentary hitting the screens. Let's find out where to watch the Billie Eilish documentary. Read on:

Where to watch the Billie Eilish documentary?

Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry premiered on Apple TV+ on February 26, 2021. This will be Apple TV's third venture into making music documentaries with the first two being 2020's Beastie Boys Story and Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You. The American audience will already be familiar with the all-new platform as it quickly became a hit there. Apple TV+ recently launched in India as well but can only be streamed by Apple users and through Apple devices. Interested users can check their website here.

Is the Billie Eilish documentary free? No, the documentary comes under the distribution rights of Apple TV and therefore, can only be streamed on it under a package. A new Apple user can get free access to the streaming platform for a year. Regardless, their packages are nominal compared to the standard rate.

Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry takes viewers through the 19-year-old singer's journey, from before she shot to fame to some uncomfortable truths that bask her reality behind the scenes. The documentary captures footages that were filmed from a GoPro hung in her brother's bedroom to give a peek into her daily lifestyle and how she works.

In addition to releasing on Apple TV+, the musical documentary was also released in select theatres around the US in hopes that it would make it to the likes of 2021 Academy Awards for the Best Documentary category. Since the documentary has already opened to positive reviews from fans and critics alike, even earning a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, their chances of a nomination stand high. Watch the trailer here of the documentary here:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.