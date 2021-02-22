Where To Watch 'Young Rock'? See Details About Streaming The Latest Sitcom Here

Fans of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson were in for a big surprise as the makers released much-awaited Young Rock on February 16, 2021. The sitcom created by Jeff Chiang and Nahnatchka Khan follows the superstar Dwayne Johnson in his younger days. The sitcom features Dwayne Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Ana Tuisila, and Taj Cross in lead roles. The show Young Rock has been receiving praises from audiences all over the world ever since its release. However, a lot of people are still confused about where to watch Young Rock on their devices. For all the people who are wondering about the Young Rock streaming, here is a look at where to watch Young Rock.

Where to watch Young Rock?

In the US, Young Rock is exclusively available on NBC. The makers released the first episode of the first season last Tuesday on February 16, and the new episodes will be releasing every Tuesday night at 8 PM. One can also do Young Rock streaming on their devices from the NBC website by logging in with the details of the cable provider. Peacocktv.com can also be used to watch Young Rock online. According to a report by techradar.com, the subscription plan for Peacock Premium Tier is $4.99 per month. People outside the US might be unable to watch the show because of the regional restrictions on the peacock and NBC websites.

Young Rock watch online option is also available on the HULU website. The show can be viewed on various live TV streaming services like Sling TV, Fubo TV among others. Other platforms where one can make use of the Young Rock watch online options are YouTube TV and AT&T TV. According to a report by tomsguide.com, Canadian viewers can tune in to CityTV at 8 PM to watch the show.

About 'Young Rock'

Young Rock depicts the journey of the professional wrestler turned actor Dwayne Johnson. The official description about the first episode on HULU reads, “As Dwayne Johnson runs for president in 2032, he reflects on his life that's shaped him into the man he is today, from growing up in a resilient family surrounded by wrestling icons, to navigating rebellious teen years, to playing NCAA football at the U”. Here is a look at the Young Rock trailer.

