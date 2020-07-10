'Avengers: Endgame' Directors Would Have Liked THIS Marvel Hero To Be Part Of The Movie

Avengers: Endgame saw a huge accumulation of MCU superheroes in the final battle with Thanos. However, it seems like Avengers: Endgame's director Joe Russo would have liked to include one more Marvel character in the film. According to him, this hero might have been useful in defeating Thanos and his children. Here's what he revealed.

Joe Russo wanted to include this character in Avengers: Endgame

It seems that if Disney and Fox Studios merger happened earlier, Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo would have liked to include another Marvel character in the final battle. In an interview with an entertainment portal, he talked about the character and what he would have liked him to do. He said that Wolverine was always one of his favourite characters.

Continuing on the topic, Joe Russo added that Incredible Hulk #181 was the first comic book that he remembered collecting. The book also had the first appearance of Wolverine in it.

Russo complimented Hugh Jackman on acting out the characters over the years and doing an "incredible job" with it. He also suggested that the makers of X-Men should take a break before asking someone else to come on board to play the character.

Image credit: X-Men Movies Instagram

Time and again, on various occasions, the Russo brothers have mentioned being one of the biggest fans of Wolverine. Anthony Russo had also revealed in an interview that he would have loved for Wolverine to be a part of Avengers: Infinity War. However, they remained unsuccessful in their venture but was glad to have nabbed SpiderMan in Captain America: Civil War and the subsequent Avengers movies.

In fact, some time ago, Hugh Jackman who played Wolverine in all the X-Men instalments claimed that if the timeline had worked out, he would have loved to join MCU. However, it seems a new character will have to play the hero.

Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel studios has said in a statement that although they can now use mutants due to the new merger, there is no rush to bring them onboard MCU. It seems the mutant heroes will not be introduced until phase five of MCU which, at this point, is a long way off.

