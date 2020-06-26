'Cursed' Stars Reveal Why The Show Is So Important And Relevant In Today's Time

Katherine Langford and Gustaf Skarsgård recently talked about how they found that Cursed's Arthurian legend is relevant even in today's world. The stars both gave their opinion on why they think the story must be reviewed once again, in an interview with a media organisation. Both the actors are seen in the lead roles in the series called Cursed which is available on Netflix.

Also Read | Katherine Langford in '13 Reasons Why': Why was she missing in the final season?

Cursed is an upcoming Netflix series that will release on July 17. The series is based on the novel of the same name. The story's plot revolves around the Arthurian legend but told from eyes of Nimue who is set to become Lady of the Lake. Katherine Langford will be seen playing the role of Nimue and Gustaf Skarsgård plays the role of Merlin, who is quite important to the storyline. Both the actors recently gave an interview about how they found the legend important in today's world as well and also why Nimue's perspective was an important one.

Also Read | '13 Reasons Why 4' Cast: Is the Liberty High Gang all the same or has something changed

Series shows the legend from a female POV

Gustaf started by saying what made the story so relevant right now was the fact that it could serve as a great escape from reality. He further added how common themes such as oppression of people, legitimacy of power, and persecution of minorities is still very relevant right now. Katherine then added how the story was an important one as viewers have always heard it from a male point of view but never from a female perspective.

Also Read | 13 reasons why spoilers: What happened to Monty in season 3? Find out Monty's fate

Arthurian legend only involves the perspective of Arthur and Merlin and not much is known about Lady of the Lake, who plays a very important role, the star of Thirteen Reasons Why said. Gustaf also mentioned in the interview how he felt he had been preparing to play this role all his life and found Merlin to be a very complex role.

Also Read | 13 reasons why season 4 new characters: Find out which new character is troubling Clay

Katherine then spoke a little more about what the role meant to her. During the course of the interview, she mentioned how important she felt the entire show was and how she had so much respect for people who play such complex parts. She also spoke about how her inner child kept leaping forward when she was doing the series and that she had a wonderful time.

Promo Pic Credit: Katherine Langford's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.