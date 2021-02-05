Where Was 'Firefly Lane' Filmed? Find Out All About Netflix's New Promising Show

Firefly Lane premiered on Netflix on February 3, 2021, and has already created a worldwide storm as it continues to be at the top trending list of Netflix in multiple countries, including India. As the name suggests, the series centres around a location known as the Firefly Lane, which essentially serves as the town where the leading ladies' inseparable bond was born. Since the series spans over 3 decades with, of course, Firefly Lane being at the centre of it, fans are wondering what location actually came into use. Let's find out.

Where was Firefly Lane filmed?

No surprise there that the title of the show is actually a fictional lane. But most of the set-up might have looked familiar to many as, according to IMDB, the show has been in the same location as Netflix' Virgin River. Firefly Lane was filmed in Burnaby, British Columbia, the westernmost province in Canada. According to The Pioneer Woman, many of the show's scenes, especially the ones that served as flashbacks to the 60s and 70s, were shot in and around Vancouver. Some Twitter users confirmed the same with snaps of the location.

There's filming trucks parked by Nelson and homer @WhatsFilming pic.twitter.com/IYRRDj6vwj — M (@instantshutter) October 9, 2019

In an interview with Daily Hive, the cast of the show were asked to describe their favourite filming locations. The cast admitted to having shot many indoor scenes at the CBC Studios while the outdoor locations included Yale Town, Fort Langley and Horseshoe Bay in Vancouver. Fort Langley served as the Firefly Lane in the show.

More about the show

Firefly Lane tells the story of a beautiful friendship between Tully and Kate right from their teens to their forties. The show follows their lives apart and together as they grow through hardships, heartbreaks and love. Although both pursue journalism together, one ends up being an Oprah Winfrey-like personality while the other leads a simple life as a housewife. As their friendship is put through multiple tests, will their bond survive and grow stronger than ever? Since the show ended on a rather emotional note, fans are hopeful for a season 2 that will put an end to all the unanswered questions the show left with.

