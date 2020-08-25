Where Was 'Lost' Filmed? See Details About The Shooting Location Here

Lost is an American television drama that aired from September 2004 to 2010. The show aired for six seasons and consisted of 121 episodes. The show contains various elements of supernatural and science fiction. The plot of the show revolves around the survivors of a commercial jet airliner flying between Sydney and Los Angeles.

The show tells the story after the plane crashes on a mysterious island somewhere in the South Pacific Ocean. The episodes contained several flashbacks or flashforward scenes which provided additional insights of the characters and the story.

Because of the ensemble cast and the filming locations, Lost was one of the most expensive TV shows. A lot of people are still curious about the Lost shooting location. To all the people who are wondering about where was Lost filmed, here is everything you need to know about Lost shooting location.

Image Credits: lost.tv.show Instagram

Where was Lost filmed?

As per a report by Trip Savvy, the filming of Lost was done almost entirely on the Hawaiian island of Oahu. This was done because the island is easily accessible and offers a wide diversity of filming locations. The original island scenes in the pilot episode were filmed at MokulÄ“'ia Beach.

It is located near the northwest tip of the island. Some of the beach scenes were shot at secluded spots of the famous North Shore. First season’s cave scenes were filmed on a sound stage which was built at a Xerox parts warehouse. It had been empty since 1999 when an employee mass shooting happened there.

Season 2 and season3’s Swan Station and Hydra Station were built at Hawaii Film Office-operated Hawaii Film Studio. Here is a look at some of the pictures of the Lost shooting location.

Lost shooting location places

Not many people know that various urban areas in and around Honolulu were used as stand-ins to recreate different locations around the world like California, New York, Iowa, Miami, South Korea, Iraq, Nigeria, United Kingdom, Paris, Thailand, Berlin, Maldives, and Australia. Scenes of Sydney Airport were filmed at the Hawaii Convention Center.

A bunker from World War II-era was used as both an Iraqi Republican Guard installation and a Dharma Initiative research station. Several scenes set in Germany were actually shot on on Merchant St.

The winter scenes were shot with crushed ice scattered everywhere to create snow. Russian store and automobile signs were also used on the street to give authenticity to the scene. Several scenes from season 3 finale were shot in Los Angeles too. It also included a hospital set borrowed from Grey's Anatomy. Few scenes from the fourth season were also shot in London.

