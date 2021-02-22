Where Was 'Marcella' Season 3 Filmed? Know About The Show's Shooting Locations

Marcella is a Nordic-noir detective series that follows the life of Marcella Backland, a London based detective who is set to catch hold of a serial killer who becomes active again after a break of 11 years, while she deals with a complicated life at home. The show premiered its first season on April 4, 2016, and has had three seasons so far. Read along to find out where was Marcella season 3 filmed.

Where Was Marcella Season 3 Filmed?

According to Belfastlive.co.uk, Marcella season 3 filming locations include the city of Belfast as well as some areas surrounding it, in Northern Ireland in the UK. The Maguires’ mansion that has been seen quite a number of times, throughout the third season is actually the Larchfield Estate in Lisburn. Some of the other Marcella season 3 shooting locations include the Belfast docks, Stormont Hotel and Belfast city centre.

More about Marcella Season 3

The announcement for the show to renew for a third instalment was made on October 3, 2018, and it premiered on its official channel ITV on January 26, 2021, in the UK. The show had its international premiere through Netflix on June 14, 2020. The show is expected to release in a DVD form on March 2021.

Marcella’s plot revolves around the life of Marcella Backland, a former London Metropolitan Police Service detective who decides to come back to work after her husband of 15 years walks out of their marriage and a serial killer who was responsible for three unsolved numbers back in 2005, and has seemingly made a return. The second season follows Marcella encountering several people in her investigation. The second season also follows a disturbing custody battle between Marcella and Jason, and the revelations of Marcella having some mental health issues and starting her counselling.

In the third season, Marcella has taken up the identity of Keira Devlin. She is working undercover in Northern Ireland and ends up getting involved with a wealthy crime family in the area. The season also discloses further details about her mental health issues.

