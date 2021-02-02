Where Was 'Resident Alien' Filmed? Know About The Iconic Locations Of This Sci-fi Show

Resident Alien is an American science fiction television series that started airing on 27th January 2021 on SyFy TV. Resident Alien is based on the book by the same name written by Steve Parkhouse and Peter Hogan.

The story tracks the journey of an alien who crashlands on Earth. He takes up the identity of a small-town doctor named Harry Vanderspeigle in Colorado. The secret mission of the alien is to eliminate all human beings on Earth. However, he becomes engaged in solving a murder. It is then he realizes that he requires assimilating his life on this planet. Chris Sheridan has created this series. Alan Tudyk, Alice Wetterlund, Sara Tomko, Levi Fiehler, and Corey Reynolds will be seen in important roles in the series. In the first season, the SyFy TV show will have a total of ten episodes. Where was Resident Alien filmed is a frequently asked question. Read on to know about the Resident Alien's filming location.

Where was Resident Alien filmed?

The town of Patience in Colorado shown in the series is not a real location. This fictional town was not even the original location for this sci-fi comedy series as per a report published on hitc.com. In the book, Hah Re is a resident of Patience in Washington. In the television version, the town’s location was moved to the central state of Colorado.

Resident Alien's filming location revolves around British Columbia and Vancouver in Canada. Though the story is set in Patience, a fictional town in Colorado, the series has been filmed in and around Vancouver. The shooting in the studio was done at Sim Derwent Studio on Vancouver’s outskirts. For the outdoor shoots, Ladysmith, a town on Vancouver Island was the location. It is in Ladysmith that the production team found the three important shooting spots for the series- the town clinic, the town hall, and the bar known as The 59.

Sea-to-Sky Corridor, Britannia Beach, Rainbow Mountain, and Pemberton Ice Cap were some of the locations in British Columbia where the shoot for this sci-fi series-was done.

The first episode of the show got a very high rating of 8.5 out of 10 on IMDB. The funny sequences, wonderful writing, and great acting of the cast appealed to the audience.

