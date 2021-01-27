Where To Watch Winx Club? Streaming Services That Offer This Popular Show

Winx Club is the story of Bloom who is an Earth girl with special magical abilities. She travels to the Alfea School for Fairies to hone her skills. She becomes friends with Flora, Stella, Layla, Musa, and Tecna. They create the Winx Club. Apart from attending high school, they also save the universe from Darcy, Lord Darkar, and so on.

This Italian-American series was created by Iginio Straffi. It was produced by Nickelodeon and Rainbow SpA. Nickelodeon and Rainbow SpA are part of ViacomCBS.

Where to watch Winx Club?

Many audiences wonder where to watch Winx Club. Some of the original Winx cartoons are available on Netflix. For those audiences who want to watch the first six seasons of this show and also the eighth season, they will have to purchase them on VOD. They are available as VOD on iTunes, YouTube, and Prime Video. Only the seventh season is available completely for free on Netflix as was reported by Decider.com.

Winx Club watch online

Winx Club watch online facilities are available on streaming services like Netflix, Viu, YouTube, Nickelodeon, and iTunes.

Winx Club streaming

The different episodes of Winx Club streaming are available on various streaming services. Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Netflix, all these content providers have the original episodes of this amazing show.

Winx Club episodes

There are eight seasons in total. Each episode is of twenty-two minutes duration. The structure of the episodes is inspired by American comics and teen dramas. It has a serial format. We have compiled the list of Winx Club episodes for you.

Season 1- 26 episodes

The first season was aired in 2004.

Season 2- 26 episodes

The second season was aired in 2005.

Season 3- 26 episodes

The third season was aired in 2007.

Season 4- 26 episodes

The fourth season was aired in 2009.

Season 5- 26 episodes

The fifth season began airing in 2012.

Season 6- 26 episodes

The sixth season aired in 2014.

Season 7- 26 episodes

This season began airing in 2015.

Season 8-26 episodes

The eighth season started airing in 2019.

Four special episodes of the show were also aired in 2011. 208 episodes of this show have been aired till now in the eight seasons. Three films have been made on this series namely - The Secret of the Lost Kingdom, Magical Adventure, and The Mystery of the Abyss.

