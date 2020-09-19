Where Was 'Antebellum' Filmed? Find Out The Stunning Shooting Location

The American psychological horror-thriller film Antebellum was released on September 18, 2002. Helmed by written and directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, the film stars Janelle Monáe, Eric Lange, Jena Malone, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, and Gabourey Sidibe.

The story of this brain-bending thriller follows a modern-day African American woman who is looking for a way to escape from what appears to be a 19th-century Southern slave plantation. The film is made available via VOD in the USA and has been released in select theatres in the USA and across the world.

Fans were not just captivated by the film’s incredible storytelling but also by its stunning filming locations. Find out, “Where was Antebellum filmed?”

Where was Antebellum filmed?

According to a report on Decider, Antebellum production took place in New Orleans and at Evergreen Plantation in St. John the Baptist Parish. The filming was done in early 2019. Aside from the Evergreen Plantation, some of the key Antebellum movie filming locations include the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel on Canal Street. Restaurant August, in the city’s Central Business District, is one of the film maker’s favourite dining place. Hence, cameras were rolled in there too.

Fans will see that in Antebellum, Monáe’s Veronica encounters strange forces after a speaking engagement in New Orleans. The filmmakers revealed in an interview with advocate.com, that the fictional events happening in Antebellum were actually echoing the real-life division, unrest and racial justice protests going on in the United States for some time now.

Given that the story features young African-American woman who is stuck in a plantation, it was important for Bush and Renz to shoot it on an authentic plantation. Hence, the Evergreen Plantation and its “big house,” which dates to 1790 became an important Antebellum shooting location.

Filmmakers Bush and Renz have been a team for 12 years. They have collaborated on some of the most ambitious projects like Jay-Z’s short film, Kill Jay-Z. They were also the minds behind the celebrity-filled anti-police brutality PSA, Against the Wall. One of their most career-defining projects were for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Amnesty International and MLK Memorial Foundation.

Antebellum: The gripping Plot

In Antebellum, a successful author Veronica Henley finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality. Her present state forces her to confront the past, present and future before things get out of hand. She later discovers that the past is in fact the reality of the present. With Antebellum, Bush and Renz aim to bridge racist opera of past and present. They also illustrate how between the past and present nothing changed. The film confronts the difficult part of the African-American community in American.

Promo Image Source: Antebellum (Instagram)

