Where Was 'Ted Lasso' Filmed? Here Are More Details About The Comedy Series

Ted Lasso has been gaining a lot of popularity ever since its premiere on Apple TV last year. The plot of the series focuses on an American football coach who gets hired to coach a team for the English Premier League, despite having no major experience in the field. The series has been filmed at different locations owing to the nature of the plot. The shoot locations of the series have been revealed for the knowledge of the audiences, along with other interesting details about it.

Where was Ted Lasso filmed?

The majority of the filming of Ted Lasso has taken place in London, UK, according to latlong.net. This location had been decided as the best option for filming, given that the plot is based on the English Premier League. There are different spots within London that have acted as major Ted Lasso filming locations as well. One of those locations happens to be Hayes & Yeading United Football Club, where the scenes of training and the football matches were filmed. The ground is a popular location in the city, with many prestigious sporting events taking place over there every year.

Another one of Ted Lasso filming location is the West London Film Studios, which is located in Hayes, Hillingdon, London. The studios happen to be the location where the large majority of the series has been shot. Both of the mentioned locations happen to be popular spots in London. Many other films and television shows have been filmed in London. Some of the famous films which have been shot in London includes Paddington, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Babylon, Harry Potter films and many more. One of the episodes of the popular American sitcom Friends was also filmed in London.

The first season of Ted Lasso has had a successful run for Apple TV and has thus been renewed for more seasons. Jason Sudeikis has played the titular role of Ted Lasso, an American coach who gets the major opportunity unexpectedly. The cast of this series also includes Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster and others.

