Where Is Hailey Dean Mysteries Filmed? Know All About The Filming Locations Of This Movie

Haily Dean Mysteries is a movie series based on Nancy Grace's novel series of the same name. The films aired on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Channel in the US. The plot of the movie revolves around a DA prosecutor working in the District Attorney's office who later quits her job to become a therapist. The film franchise has released nine installments of the movie, the first in 2016 to the last in 2019. Fans often wonder where is Hailey Dean Mysteries filmed and where can one see the actual crime scene.

Where is Hailey Dean Mysteries filmed?

IMDB states that most of all the movies are filmed in Vancouver, Canada. Be it 2+2 Murder, A Will To Kill, or A Marriage Made for the Murder all these movies are filmed in several parts of Vancouver. The movie part called Murder With Love which was first aired in 2016 and was the first part among the whole movie series also thanked the people of Vancouver in their credits scene.

Image Credits: Screengrab from the teaser of Hailey Dean Mysteries

About the cast of Hailey Dean Mysteries

Hailey Dean Mysteries has many popular actors on its cast. Kellie Martin leads the movie series as Hailey Dean whereas Viv Leacock plays the role of her friend Fincher Garland. Other actors like Matthew MacCaull as Jonas and Lucia Walter as Charlene also play a crucial role in the films. Several other popular actors like Nancy Grace, Emily Holmes, and Giacomo Baessato also play important roles in the film franchise.

About the plot of Hailey Dean Mysteries

The first movie of the whole movie series concentrates on Hailey Dean's comeback after being questioned about her parents the sudden death. Hailey's previous job comes in handy to prove her innocence. All the next part of the movie series continue various murder mysteries revolving around the character of Hailey Dean.

About the creators of Hailey Dean Mysteries

Micheal Robinson has directed six movies of the whole franchise. Whereas, Terry Ingram directed two of the nine movies. Allan Harman has directed the latest movie of the series. Nancy Grace along with Jonathan Greene and Michelle Ricci has written all the parts of the film franchise.

Image Credits: Screengrab from the teaser of Hailey Dean Mysteries

