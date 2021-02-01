Where Was The Great Escapists Filmed? Details About The Shooting Locations

Amazon Prime Video released their latest web series The Great Escapists recently. It is being received well by the viewers all over the world and The Great Escapists review has also been mostly positive. The plot of The Great Escapists revolves around the two leads of the show Richard Hammond and Tory Belleci who find themselves shipwrecked on a desert island. The pair must fend for themselves and find ways to survive in this hilarious series.

The duo sets off on different adventures which turns their island into a playground. As the audience is enjoying the show, a lot of people have been curious to know about The Great Escapists filming locations. Many people have been searching online to see where was The Great Escapists filmed. For all the people who are wondering about The Great Escapists shooting locations, here is everything you need to know about it.

Also Read | Where Was The 'War Wagon' Filmed? Know About The Locations Of This Kirk Douglas Movie

Also Read | Where Is 'Finding Ohana' Filmed? Here Are More Details On The Netflix Film

Where was The Great Escapists filmed?

In the latest Amazon Prime Video series, Richard Hammond and Tory Belleci are trapped on an unnamed island. The viewers get to see a beautiful island with sandy beaches, dense forests which make it look mesmerising on the screens. Talking to Express.co.uk, one of the lead actors of the series Richard Hammond revealed details about The Great Escapists filming locations. He shared that the whole series has been shot on an island.

The Great Escapists shooting locations were on an island off the coast of Panama. The interconnecting country in Central and South America consists of a whole array of islands. However, it is not known the exact location of the island or which island was it but Richard Hammond shared that they researched all over the world to find a place where they could get the right weather at the right time of the year while they shot it.

The Great Escapists filming locations

Also Read | 'Winter Castle' Movie Location: Know Where Was The Movie Filmed

Also Read | Where Was 'The Next Three Days' Filmed? Details About The Russell Crowe Starrer Thriller

Richard Hammond also revealed that they wanted the place to be quiet and did not want anyone else on the island so that they could get 70 people onto the island. They also wanted to be able to land the plane and boats on the island. The presenter further shared that the whole crew and cast was there for two months. They shipped everything needed for the shoot and they were all there for almost eight or nine weeks. Talking about the island, Richard Hammond said that this is why the place was chosen and it was perfect.

Image Credits: A still from the trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.