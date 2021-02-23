Where Was 'The Great' Filmed? Get To Know The Stunning Locations Of The Epic Series

The Great is a Hulu original comedy-epic drama that is set in 18th century Russia. The drama narrates the rise of Empress Catherine from being an outsider to then becoming the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia's history. She has many plans to achieve that, including killing her depraved husband. It stars Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult in the lead roles, who are described as the powerhouses that carry the drama according to critics. The filming locations also garnered massive attention from critics and the viewers. Let's find out where was The Great filmed.

Where was The Great filmed? The Great filming locations

Surprisingly, the show was never shot in Russia at all. Instead, it takes turns in showcasing the beauty of many countries in Europe behind the mask of Russia. According to Tatler, the show is filmed in Yorkshire, Hertfordshire, Leicestershire and Southern Italy. The main Palace that doubled as the show's centre was the Royal Palace of Caserta in Southern Italy. This royal residence served as the interiors of the fictional Palace whereas the Castle Howard of North Yorkshire became the exterior/backdrop. Eagle-eyed fans will easily be able to identify Castle Howard as it recently also appeared on Netflix' Bridgerton.

Apart from all these wonders, the show even made use of the Three Mills Studio in East London that was turned into a vintage town to suit the setting. The Russian court was also made from scratch in the studio by Tanya Bowd and her team. The infamous yet beautiful Ham House and Gardens, which was previously a part of the Downtown Abby set, has also made an appearance here in a couple of scenes. Ham House and Gardens is also known for being one of the most haunted places in Britain.

The show has also incorporated the majestic St Clere Estate into the prime location list alongside the Hever Castle, both of which are just blocks away from each other. The St Clere House isn't typically open for the public but made it into the show. The Great shooting locations also include the Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire and the Hatfield House.

