Where Was 'Planes Trains And Automobiles' Filmed? Get Details About Its Shooting Locations

The movie Planes Trains and Automobiles is often considered a great one for Thanksgiving. This movie directed by John Huges was released in 1987. It traces the journey of Executive Neal Page while he tries to reach his home from New York to Chicago for Thanksgiving. A small-time salesman named Del Griffin becomes his unlikely companion when Del mistakenly boards the taxi found by Neal. The movie traces the journey of these two unlikely men and how they encounter multiple hurdles and problems while reaching their destination. For those who liked the movie and are curious to know more about Planes Trains and Automobiles shooting locations, read on.

Also read: AC Milan Legend Kaka Scores Insane Goal, Fans Recall 2007 Ballon D'Or Winner's Magic

Planes Trains and Automobiles filming locations

According to MovieLocations.com, Edele’s Braidwood Inn was featured in this movie. It was recreated as a shady motel where Neal and Del had to spend their night. This model is now known as Sun Motel. It is situated at 140 South Hickory Street in Braidwood, which is 45 miles away from Chicago.

As per the article, another plane train automobiles filming location was the SouthDayton Area. This place also featured throughout the movie. Many iconic and popular locations from this neighbourhood were seen in the movie. For example, the Town of “Stubbsville” was recreated at the South Dayton in Buffalo, New York. It is the place where Pane, the strange son of the motel manager, drove Neal and Del.

Also read: Thalapathy Vijay Completes 28 Magical Years In The Industry; Twitterati Showers Love

South Dayton train station was also featured in the movie. This station alongside Pine street, Railroad street were the other planes trains automobiles shooting locations. Neal and Del tried to catch the train at the station.

As per Democrat and Chronicle, a lot of planes and car hires were also used in this movie, but no particular company was shown. The Lambert-St, Louis International Airport in Missouri was also used for Planes Trains and Automobiles shooting. In this place, the frustration of Neil was filmed. The airport served as the perfect location for this scene.

The car burning out scene was shot at 36355, North Highway 41, Gurnee. The El-Rancho Motel is another place among the planes trains automobiles shooting locations. It is the place where Neil tries to book a room with his credit card. The motel on the highway is situated at the Wisconsin border, north of Chicago.

Also read: 'Miss Christmas' Cast: Read To Know Who Stars In This Hallmark Movie & Their Characters

Woodstock neighbourhood in Chicago was another place where Planes Trains and Automobiles was filmed. Neil and Del are seen taking a lift from a truck outside the Old Woodstock Courthouse. This place is now the famous Old Courthouse Arts Centre, situated at 101 North Johnson Street in Woodstock, Illinois.

The La Salle-Van Buren station features in the scene where Del reveals to Neil that he has no family and Del’s wife and children died eight years ago.

At the end of the movie, a house situated at 230 Oxford Road was used to recreate the Page family house where Neil invites Del for Thanksgiving dinner.

Also read: 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' 2 Written Update For Dec 3: Dadi Asks Riddhima And Vansh To Remarry

Planes Trains and Automobiles review

This movie is a funny yet heart touching story against the backdrop of Thanksgiving. The movie got positive responses from the critics and the direction of the movie was also praised. Rotten Tomatoes gave it 91% positive ratings. The site also praised the chemistry between the lead actors in the movie. Casey Burch of DVD Talk also praised the movie.

Also read: Arsenal Fan Spotted With ‘Bring Back Mesut’ Banner At Emirates During Europa League Clash

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.