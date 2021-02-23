Where Was 'Unforgotten' Season 4 Filmed? Details About Crime-drama's Latest Season

After a successful run of four seasons, the crime drama series Unforgotten is now back again with its fourth season. The series premiered the first episode of the fourth season yesterday for viewers all over the world and Unforgotten season 4 review for the same has been mostly positive too. Ever since its premiere in 2015, the series has kept its viewers glued to the screens. The plot of Unforgotten revolves around dangerous and mysterious investigations by the London detective duo DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunny Khan.

Actors Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar are seen in the roles of this detective duo. As the drama series is back with its fourth season, a lot of people have been curious to know about the Unforgotten season 4 filming locations and have been wondering where was Unforgotten season 4 filmed. For all the people who are confused about the Unforgotten season 4 shooting locations here is everything you need to know about it.

Where was Unforgotten season 4 filmed?

According to a report by HITC.com, Unforgotten season 4 has been shot in and around the UK. The Unforgotten season 4 shooting locations are spread across the country ranging from outer London to the south coast of England. Some of the scenes from the crime drama are shot at Morrisons’ car park in Knight Road, Strood, Kent.

The filming was done there in February last year before the pandemic. Other scenes of the fourth season have also been shot at the Derbyshire spa town Buxton and Bracknell’s Town Square. Some of the Unforgotten filming locations in London include Greenwich and Tower Hamlets. It is a London borough located in East London. The writer of Unforgotten had shared previously that the filming had commenced in early 2020. It had to be stopped midway because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The shoot resumed in September last year added the report.

Various people had shared the images and videos from the Unforgotten season 4 filming locations. One of the users had revealed that the filming was also done in Portsmouth when the shoot was resumed in September last year. According to a report by express.co.uk, one of the locations was in Cambridge while another location was in West London near Southall where actor Phaldut Sharma lives. The actor had shared that he used to walk up to the set for filming, added the report.

