Undertaker and Michelle McCool's marriage, net worth and personal life

The Undertaker is arguably one of the greatest wrestlers to ever enter the WWE ring. Throughout his pro-wrestling career, The Phenom was presented as a dark, mysterious figure who would send chills down the spines of the fans. He made his WWE debut at Survivor Series 1990 and after 30 years, he bid farewell to the entertaining sport in the recently concluded Survivor Series 2020 PPV.

At the PPV, The Undertaker - real name Mark Calaway – delivered a heartfelt speech, claiming that it’s time for him to “let The Undertaker rest in peace”. Earlier, while announcing his retirement on the last episode of his ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride’ documentary series, The Dead Man added that he’s ready to “ride off into the sunset”. He stated that he’s happy with his last fight against AJ Styles and wants to spend more time with his wife and kids.

When did Undertaker marry Michelle McCool?

According to many, Mark Calaway is a very polite person outside the ring and is currently married to former WWE superstar Michelle McCool. The two have a daughter named Faith Calaway, who was born in 2012. Apart from Faith, Undertaker has three more kids from his two ex-wives. His firstborn, Vincent Calaway came into the world in 1993 when the former WWE Champion was married to his first wife Jodi Lynn.

After splitting up with Jodi Lynn, Calaway married Sara Frank in 2000. They had two daughters together, Chasey and Gracie Calaway, before divorcing in 2007. He then met Michelle McCool and the two started dating soon after. They got married on June 26, 2010, in Houston, Texas and have been living happily ever since.

Undertaker net worth: Calaway made around $17 million in 2020

Despite making a handful of appearances this year, the 55-year-old made around $17 million, according to Sportytell. As per reports, though he featured in just one rivalry in his retirement year – against AJ Styles for WrestleMania 36 – Undertaker made a lot from his documentary series which streamed on the WWE Network in May. Apart from that, The Dead Man also received a good purse from various endorsements, events and other sources.

The Undertaker net worth 2020: $17 million (Sportytell figures)

The Undertaker net worth 2019: $17 million (Wealthy Gorilla figures)

The Undertaker net worth 2018: $2.5 million (Forbes figures)

