Who Is Major Goodner From WandaVision? Is This The Big Cameo Marvel Teased About?

Episode 7 of WandaVision, "Breaking the Fourth Wall" gave the most amount of Easter eggs, and not to mention, clarity on what's really going on in the town of Westview. Revelation after revelation, the latest episode was an absolute treat as it finally introduced the series' antagonist Agatha Harkness, who was Wanda and Vision's nosy neighbour Agnes all along and also introduced the aerospace engineer that up till now fans only heard about in passing. Here's everything you need to know about Major Goodner, the aerospace engineer in Marvel.

Who is Major Goodner?

Monica Rambeau and Jimmy Woo's attempt of breaking into the Hex remained unsuccessful because of their highly-armoured space rover. At this point, it was clear that if Monica breaks in again, her cells would be rearranged that might just make her a mutant. That's exactly what happened as Monica forced her way back into the Hex for the third time to help Wanda. Before she went in, viewers finally get a glimpse of Major Goodner, Monica's aerospace engineer friend that she always kept teasing about.

Major Goodner is one of the only members from S.W.O.R.D who is loyal to Rambeau despite her brawl with Director Hayward. As Monica introduces her to Agent Woo, it is known that Major Goodner also had a connection with Monica's mother Maria. Goodner brings a powerful space rover for Monica to drive through the border but it ultimately fails. Finally, Monica barges into the border with much strength and might, while we get to hear her mother's as well as Captain America's voices in a moment of flashback.

As for Major Goodner, she's very much an original character with no links whatsoever to the Marvel comics. However, her connection with Monica's mother proved that she's not just any aerospace engineer. This has fans wondering if she might make an appearance more than once. Initially, almost everybody was confident that it would be Fantastic Four's Reed Richards to show up in this Universe. Though fans are a little bummed to not be getting to see an Avengers/Fantastic Four merger, many have rightfully pointed out that Goodner's plot might just pave way for Captain Marvel's sequel.

