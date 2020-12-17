Who Is Aloe Blacc? Learn More About The 'Masked Singer' Contestant

The Masked Singer Season 4 finale was aired on December 17 and left the fans bittersweet, as it wrapped up a power-packed season of the show. The final three finalists of this season were Sun, Mushroom and Crocodile. The mystery around all of their identities was still intact till the very end, while judges and audiences kept guessing who the final three really were. However, it was revealed in the finale episode that the celebrity behind the Mushroom costume was Aloe Blacc. Find out, “Who is Aloe Blacc?”

Who is Aloe Blacc?

Egbert Nathaniel Dawkins III is better known by his stage name Aloe Blacc. The 41 year old American singer-songwriter and rapper has created and produced hit singles like I Need a Dollar and The Man, which topped the charts in the United Kingdom.

Billboard magazine reveals that he also wrote and performed vocals on Avicii's Wake Me Up, which topped the charts in 22 countries, including Australia and the United Kingdom. Aside from his solo career, Blacc is also a member of hip hop duo Emanon.

Aloe Blacc's kids

Does Aloe Blacc have a daughter?

Another report in The Guardian reveals that Blacc, who is an Orange County native, has Panamanian parents. At the University of Southern California, Blacc majored in linguistics and psychology and graduated in 2001. The singer worked briefly in the corporate sector for Ernst & Young. However, the corporate job didn’t suit him very much and he ended up switching careers.

The Masked Singer star is married to Mexican-Australian singer Melissha Martinez, who is better known by her stage name Maya Jupiter. The pair tied the knot in 2010. They had their daughter Mandela in 2013.

Mushroom on Masked Singer

Aloe Blacc, who had been dressed as Mushroom, became the runner up on The Masked Singer. Nick Carter, who had performed as Crocodile landed a third place at the end of the competition. For Mushroom, Scherzinger had guessed that it was Blacc, and Thicke agreed with her. McCarthy Wahlberg named Ne-Yo, while Jeong thought it was Pharrell Williams.

For Crocodile, judge McCarthy Wahlberg got it right with Carter. While guessing who the celebrity behind the crocodile costume was the panellists came close to the boy band mindset, with Thicke naming Backstreet Boy’s Howie D. Jeong thought it was Nick Lachey; and Scherzinger went with Jordan Knight.

Who won The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer Season 4 winner is the contestant posing as the Sun. When the winner was announced by host Nick Cannon, the celebrity behind the Sun costume, took their mask off and it turned out to be LeAnn Rimes. A report in Billboard Magazine reveals that Margaret LeAnn Rimes Cibrian is an American singer, songwriter, and actor who rose to stardom in the singing world at age 13 after the release of her version of the Bill Mack song Blue. She went to become the youngest country music star since Tanya Tucker in 1972.

During the course of the season, panellist Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Nicole Scherzinger rightly guessed that LeAnn Rimes was the singer behind the Sun on the Masked Singer, while Ken Jeong thought it was Mandy Moore. Robin Thicke named Katharine McPhee while guessing the star behind the costume.

