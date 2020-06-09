'365 DNI' Sparks Heated Debate For 'romanticising Kidnapping' And Stockholm Syndrome

In this time of lockdown, OTT platforms have become one of the major sources of entertainment for people. Several OTT platforms have been releasing new content for their users. Recently, Netflix also released an erotic romance-drama film titled 365 DNI. This Polish movie has made waves online after its online release as some fans are not agreeing with the nature of the intimate scenes and relationship that have been shown in the film. They have pointed out that the depiction of the relationship in the film romanticizes kidnapping and is reminiscent of Stockholm syndrome. For sure, it has sparked a big conversation online. Read on to know Twitter users' reactions to the film 365 DNI.

365 DNI film plot

The movie is loosely based on a novel by author Blanka Lipińska that goes by the same name. The book features scenes of BDSM, voyeurism, and multiple other erotic sequences. The movie 365 DNI revolves around a fiery executive named Laura Biel who is played by Anna-Maria Sieklucka and a mafia boss named Massimo Torricelli played by Michele Morrone.

In the film, the Mafia boss kidnaps Laura Biel and imprisons her in Sicily. The mafia boss imprisons her and gives her one year to fall in love with him. The movie has been on the Top 10 list in India after its online release but fans are not happy with the way things in the movie turned out. They have been saying that the film glorifies abuse and forced relationships.

365 DNI receives backlash on Twitter

#365dni so she has Stockholm’s syndrome? Who falls in love with a kidnapper — tasha (@tashies_tee) June 9, 2020

Watched 365 DNI bec of the noise it created. Can I just say that the movie IS TOO OVERRATED. I can only cringe over their lines, predictable story plot, and unrealistic twists.



You know what it is called when u fall in love with ur kidnapper? Its Stockholm Syndrome. Not love sis — keemeenjeel (@kehmisme) April 25, 2020

fiction is a safe space for women to explore their sexuality without fear or shame and if you criticize them for it you’re just another byproduct of internalized misogynism and the gross Puritanical standards imposed upon women for centuries send tweet. #365DNI — Carolina 🦋 (@cperez___) June 9, 2020

The end of the film leaves fans on a cliff hanger whether the lead actor comes out of the tunnel or not. This has led fans to believe the film might get a sequel. It is also said that the film might get a sequel as the film is based on a trilogy of books. In the second 365 DNI book, the story picks up from the point that reveals that the lead's whole family has been abducted by the rival family. The sequel of the film might show how Massimo gets Laura to safety by doing his best. Other than this, it is also reported that the second part of the book might show Massimo and Laura getting married.

Furthermore in the third novel shows Laura getting pregnant with Massimo's child. The book then takes a dark turn as Laura is shot and he Massimo has to decide between saving the baby or saving his lady love. It can only be speculated whether the makers of the film decide to make the films along the same lines as the novels. There also is a possibility that the last two novels might be merged into one and a film will be made accordingly.

