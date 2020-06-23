Who Is Ben Higgins With Now? Is The Former 'The Bachelor' Contestant Engaged Again?

Ben Higgins is an American reality TV star. He is best known for his appearances on the 20th season of ABC’s The Bachelor. The 31-year-old reality TV star is an Indiana native and also graduated from Indiana University. Read on to find out who Ben Higgins is with now?

Is Ben Higgins still with Lauren?

In 2016, Ben was announced as the Bachelor on the Bachelor in Paradise Aftershow. The season of the show concluded with Ben Higgins getting engaged to Lauren Bushnell, who was a flight attendant then. The couple called off their engagement and split a year later in May 2017. A news report suggests that Ben and Lauren’s break up became the most-Googled celebrity break up of 2017.

Who is Ben Higgins with now?

Ben Higgins is dating Jessica Clarke, who is a fitness enthusiast and the owner of multiple gyms in Nashville and Denver. Ben made his relationship with Jessica Clarke official in February of 2019 on his Instagram handle. In the caption, he mentioned that their relationship started after Ben messaged Jessica on Instagram.

Jessica Clarke confirmed in an interview she gave to a media portal, that she was surprised at why a reality star, who had lakhs of followers on social media was interested in her. The couple began dating in late 2018 and made their relationship official in early 2019.

Who is Ben Higgins' girlfriend, Jessica Clarke?

Jessica Clarke is a graduate from The University of Mississippi. She even ran track for the university and was a mega athlete in her high school as well. As per the reports of media portal Jessica set a cross country region course record in her senior year. Currently, she is the co-owner of SweatNet, a chain of gyms in Nashville and Denver.

Jessica Clarke is also devoted Christian, in fact, her Instagram bio features a Bible passage. On one of her Instagram posts which featured her and Ben, she wrote a caption claiming that their relationship wouldn’t make any sense without their faith. On one of her recent Instagram posts, Jessica Clarke announced that she was going back to school to get her aesthetician’s license. In the caption, she also added that she wanted to become an expert in the field that interested her so deeply.

Is Ben Higgins married?

Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke got engaged in March 2020 in Franklin Tennessee, almost two years after they had started dating. Jessica posted pictures of their private engagement on her Instagram handle on March 29, 2020. However, the couple is not married yet.

