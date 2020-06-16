Who Did Kaitlyn Pick On 'The Bachelorette'? Are They Still Together? Details Here

Kaitlyn Bristowe is a celebrated Canadian television personality and podcast host. Kaitlyn’s claim to fame came with her appearance on The Bachelorette Season 11. And now, fans of the show are getting to relive Bristowe’s dramatic journey with The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever !, which aired on June 15, 2020.

Who did Kaitlyn pick on The Bachelorette?

Kaitlyn Bristowe had chosen Shawn Booth and Nick Viall as the finalists. But, she ended up picking Booth over Viall. Booth went down on one knee in the finale episode and the couple got engaged. After getting engaged with Bristowe on The Bachelorette, Booth confessed that the two months they had spent on the show, were the best two months in his entire life.

After the show ended Kaitlyn Bristowe shared her excitement on with a popular media portal claiming, she had a gut feeling that she had picked the right guy. Bristowe added that she felt, that their relationship was very real and honest.

Are Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth still together?

Unfortunately, after being engaged for three years, the former couple announced their split in November 2018. The pair shared a mutual statement with a media portal, they stated that they were both evolving in different directions, and life was taking them in separate ways. Though the real reason behind the couple’s split remained hidden, Kaitlyn appeared on Nick Viall’s podcast, who became the runner up on the show after Bristowe picked Booth.

The podcast is called The Viall Files. Bristowe revealed on the podcast that, she was beginning to lose herself in her relationship with Shawn Booth. She explained that although her feelings towards Booth were honest, they were never really reciprocated. She hinted on Viall's podcast, that although she has tried to remain friendly with Booth, and even reached out to him when his dog passed away, he has not responded to her advances of friendship. Kaitlyn Bristowe is dating a former The Bachelorette contestant Jason Tartick now, and the couple is soon to be engaged.

The Bachelorette Season 11:

The Bachelorette is an American dating reality show. It debuted on ABC in 2003 and is a spinoff of the show The Bachelor, which airs on the same network. Kaitlyn Bristowe was a contestant in Season 11 of the show, which went on to become one of the most popular seasons. Bristowe was recently cast for Dancing with the Stars’ Season 29. Dancing with the Stars a popular American dance competition television series.

