Nick Viall From 'The Bachelor': Who Did He Pick In The Show And Are They Still Together?

Nick Viall is an American actor and television personality. He is one of the well-known faces from the dating game show The Bachelorette.

Nick Viall from The Bachelor series

Nick Viall appeared in not just one, but two seasons of The Bachelorette, and ended up being the runner up in both seasons. Viall first appeared on The Bachelorette as one of actor Andi Dorfman’s suitor. In the final dates of that season, he even confessed his love for Andi, as he was one of the final two bachelors. But, he was left heartbroken when Andi chose Josh Murray to receive the final rose. Nick Viall made a comeback in 2015 on The Bachelorette, this time as a suitor for Kaitlyn Bristowe. He made it to the final rose ceremony, but his proposal faced rejection as Kaitlyn chose Shawn Booth over him.

The American actor recently uploaded a video on his Instagram handle of him reacting to his declined proposal scene with Kaitlyn Bristowe. After his two appearances in 'The Bachelorette', Nick Viall also appeared in Bachelors in Paradise. This is a show specifically made for contestants who have appeared either on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette before. He had brief relationships with a few of his castmates in that season. Finally, Viall got engaged when he got his own season of The Bachelor, which was also the twenty-first season of the show, but never tied the knot.

Nick Viall Girlfriend: Who is Nick Viall with now?

It is a high possibility that the former The Bachelorette contestant might be keeping his relationship under the radar. However his social media accounts suggest differentl. According to his Instagram handle, Nick Viall from The Bachelor is currently single. However, Viall has been linked to many women throughout his television career, the most recent being actor Rachel Bilson. In an interview that Rachel gave to a media outlet, she has confessed that she dated Nick briefly, but the relationship did not bloom and they remain good friends.

What is Nick Viall doing now?

Nick Viall is now hosting his own podcast named The Viall Files. His guest list has included well-known figures like actor Rachel Bilson and Kaitlyn Bristowe. He is also running his own start-up business named "Natural Habits", which has created a line of essential oils.

Who did Nick Viall choose?

When Nick Viall got his own season of The Bachelor in 2016, it seemed like the ball was in his court this time. At the finale of his season, Viall got down on his knees and proposed the Canadian teacher Vanessa Grimaldi with a diamond ring, which was estimated at $100,000 at the time. After the couple got engaged, Grimaldi spent time with him in Los Angeles, while Viall visited her parents in Montreal. However, the long-distance put a strain on their relationship and the couple parted ways amicably.

