Who Is Tayshia Adam's Ex-husband? Learn More About The New Bachelorette

Before Tayshia Adams stepped in as the new Bachelorette to finish what Clare Crawley had started. Before she got involved in a whirlwind on-again, off-again romance with John Paul Jones, a fellow Bachelor in Paradise star, and even before she was a contestant in Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, Tayshia was an ordinary California-based phlebotomist married to a man named Josh Bourelle. In the recent episode of The Bachelorette, Tayshia opened up about her divorce with one of her suitors, Brendan. Read on to find out more about Tayshia Adams’ first marriage.

Tayshia Adams' first marriage

Who was Tayshia Adams' husband?

Tayshia Adams’ first husband was a man named Josh Bourelle. According to his LinkedIn profile, Bourelle is a roofing contractor, and is currently the co-CEO of D&J Roofing, Inc., in Orange County, California. Bourelle’s Instagram handle is private but he often appears on his company’s official Instagram page. He occasionally posts pictures of his company’s roofing projects.

In an interview given to US Weekly, Tayshia revealed that she had been with Josh Bourelle for the better part of a decade. The couple was married for two out of the six years they were together. The pair separated in 2017 and was divorced in 2018. The new Bachelorette has often been unafraid to speak about her separation and the pain that followed it. In her newest season of The Bachelorette, Tayshia spoke about her separation quite vividly with one of her suitors Brendan Morais. Brendan revealed that he has recently been through a divorce.

In Colton Underwood’s The Bachelor season, Tayshia Adams revealed that she and Bourelle began dating while she was attending college at Concordia University Irvine. The pair got engaged a few years after she graduated with her bachelor's degree in biology in 2012. The pair tied the knot in February 2016, but Bourelle reportedly filed for divorce in October 2017.

Has Josh Bourelle said anything about Tayshia’s new the Bachelorette season?

Josh Bourelle has not commented on Tayshia’s new season publicly. But, interestingly, on Nov. 10, right as Adams' first full episode as the new Bachelorette was about to air, Josh Bourelle posted a reflection on the events of 2020 on his company's Instagram. In the caption he wrote, ”I have some amazing friends, a very supportive family, and most of all a girlfriend that has made me a better person, and has stood by my side and supported me through thick and thin. I love you Steph and I am truly blessed to have you as my life partner. I love you very much, and I can’t wait for what the future has in store for both of us.”

