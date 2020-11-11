Tayshia Adams Heats Up 'The Bachelorette' As She Passionately Kisses Her Suitors

On November 9, 2020, Chris Harrison took to his Twitter handle and shared a new promo of The Bachelorette for the ABC reality series. In the promo, Tayshia Adams, who has stepped into the show as the new lead of The Bachelorette at the end of last week’s episode, is seen getting close with some of her suitors.

In the clip, as she prepares to embrace her new journey as the new Bachelorette, Tayshia is seen stepping out of a limousine. She also gets close with a few men. The clip then rolls on to Tayshia kissing one contestant in a pool as she shares another kiss with a different suitor during the firework display.

Before things turn around and the star gets emotional, Tayshia says, “I’m trying to think of something wrong, but there’s nothing wrong”. Later in various scenes at the end of the video, she is shown wiping her tears from her face. The video is concluded as Tayshia says, “I can’t do it anymore.”

Tayshia officially stepped as the new lead after Clare Crawley left the show in the mid-season following a romance and proposal from Dale Moss in the show. The 49-year-old Chris Harrison said Tayshia was the perfect choice to join the unpredictable season. Chris is a contestant of Colton Underwood’s season 23 of The Bachelor, and also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise.

Chris Harrison: "Tayshia is someone who I wanted to be the Bachelorette"

On the recent episode of The Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous Podcast, Chris said, “Tayshia is just someone who I wanted to be the Bachelorette.” He admitted that he fought for her and wanted her to be on the list and that she was. So as soon as they had a chance to have another Bachelorette, he was excited when everyone decided that she was it. He later added that he is glad that she came in.

On November 10, 2020, while appearing on Good Morning America show, Tayshia told the outlet that she feels so good to say that she is the new star of the show and she also talked about the expectations of her fans from her journey on the reality show. She said, “I really allow myself to fall in love. And to experience different relationships that I don’t think I would ever have the opportunity to outside of all of this.”

