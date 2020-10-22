Who Is Bhushan Bhatt In 'Scam 1992'? Know Reel And Real Life Of The Character

Released on October 9, 2020, Scam 1992 is a web series helmed by Hansal Mehta and is based on the 1992 Indian stock market scam by stockbroker Harshad Mehta. The much-acclaimed series is adapted from the book The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away by journalist Sucheta Dalal, and Debashish Basu. Apart from the series’ storyline, netizens were also stunned with the interesting star cast of the series. And hence, here’s taking a look at the character of Bhushan Bhatt in Scam 1992.

Who is Bhushan Bhatt in real life?

In the series, Bhushan Bhatt’s role is essayed by actor Chirag Vohra. Many believe that Bhushan Bhatt, played by Chirag Vohra, is the right-hand man of Harshad Mehta in the show. The reel life character of Bhushan Bhatt in Scam 1992 is based on real-life former stockbroker Ketan Parekh.

According to blog.finology.in, The stock market was a family business for Ketan Parekh, which his father passed on to him. He was mentored by Harshad Mehta, walking him around the nooks and corners of the stock exchange. By practice, Ketan Parekh was a chartered accountant. All this helped him to get acquainted with his own business circle, and he later became the bull of the stock market. According to a 2018 article by The Hindu, Ketan Parekh was in the judicial custody and since then there has been no news about him.

About Bhushan Bhatt’s role in 'Scam 1992'

As seen in the series, Bhushan Bhatt becomes Harshad's mentor as he introduces him to the world of the stock exchange. In no time does Harshad grasp the tricks of the trade and become a pro in predicting the fate of stocks. He also learns how to increase the value of those stocks and make money. Soon, he loves work and starts his own company called 'Grow More' along with his brother Ashwin Mehta (Hemant Kher) and Bhushan Bhatt.

About the reel life character of Bhushan Bhatt in 'Scam 1992'

Chirag Vohra is a television and film actor. He has made a mark in the industry with films like Billu, Tere Bin Laden, The Rising of Mangal Pandey, Hey Baby, Jaago, Rahena Hai Tere Dil Mein and much more. He is also a well-known face in advertisements such as Choloromint and Ponds. Apart from that, the actor also went on to star in many Gujarati and Hindi TV serials. The actor will next be seen in Ankur Pajni’s Project Kahuta alongside Manjari Fadnnis and Vinay Pathak in lead roles.

