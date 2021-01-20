Did 'The Bachelor' Host Chris Harrison Write A Novel? Find Out

Bachelor Franchise host Chris Harrison has made a big name and fortune for himself in the past decade, thanks to his gig as the host of one of the most successful reality television shows in the world. The 49-year-old host started as a reporter at CBS in Oklahoma City and then transitioned into hosting game shows. However, he became the first and only host of ABC’s The Bachelor franchise ever since it started premiering in 2002. In the latest episode of Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, fans were introduced to a book written by the Bachelor host Chris Harrison and they have been talking about it ever since.

Did Chris Harrison write a book?

The Perfect Letter by Chris Harrison was introduced during a particularly steamy group date on the Monday night episode of The Bachelor. Guest Ashley Iaconetti, the former Bachelor in Paradise contestant, read a passage from the 2016 book and scandalised not just James’ suitors but everyone on Twitter as well, the reason for this being that the book was quite erotic. The group date required all of the women to write steamy stories inspired by their sexual fantasies for Matt.

Matt later revealed that this segment in the date was Chris' idea. So Ashley kicked it off by literally borrowing a page from Chris' book. Not only were the contestants on the show shocked but fans on social media also couldn’t bring themselves to believe that Chris Harrison had written such an erotic piece.

About 'The Perfect Letter'

The Synopsis

The Perfect Letter as mentioned earlier is a romance novel. This romance novel gets its intricacy in the form of a love triangle. The story of Chris Harrison’s book revolves around its protagonist Leigh, who is a successful editor. Leigh is a Southern Texas girl who moved to New York and is building her perfect life with a new chapter in her career and also being proposed by her boyfriend/boss. While Leigh is all set to map out her perfect future, she visits Texas.

Lo and behold, she bumps into her ex, Jake. However, fans will be excited to know that the plot thickens once Jake enters the scene since Leigh ends up cheating on her boyfriend with Jake. This complicates the road to her near-perfect future.

Their romance gets further complicated when a murder mystery involving Jake and Leigh pays the two a surprise visit. When Leigh’s boyfriend surprises her in Texas, it acts as a burden to her problems. While Leigh's boyfriend is the definition of “understanding”, Jake is described as a stubborn man-child our protagonist still has feelings for.

