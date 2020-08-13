Blockbuster returns to Twitter after a long break, netizens say 'thought you were dead'

After a long hiatus of six years, the famous home movie and video game rental service provider, Blockbuster returned to social media and kept fans on toes with its tweets. The account managed to leave former patrons shaken with a brief message where it took to the micro-blogging site to check on his fans and followers. Blockbuster shared a post and wrote, “Just checking in” with a waving hand emoticon.

As soon as the official handle of Blockbuster shared the tweet, it seems to have captured netizen's attention, collecting nearly 7.5 lakh likes along with more than 1.1 lakh retweets and several comments. Netizens seemed to appreciate the inquiry and hilariously responded to the tweet. One of the users who were completely ina state of shock after hearing seeing the post by Blockbuster wrote that he thought the account s dead and does not exist anymore. Another user shared his excitement of hearing from Blockbuster and shared a meme where a cartoon actor can be seen pepping from a door. The user compared the reaction to his when he found that the Blockbuster account is still active. A third user echoed similar sentiments and wrote that he missed Blockbuster like anything. Another user shared a funny GIF video of a small animal who seems to be emotional after seeing the comeback of the Blockbuster.

Just checking in. 👋 — Blockbuster (@blockbuster) August 11, 2020

I thought you were dead. — CenterLine?? (@CenterL72898013) August 12, 2020

Me seeing that the blockbuster Twitter account is still active. pic.twitter.com/8zsSuREpxl — BonnieBoi :The Olive Man (@PeepsGamer) August 11, 2020

R U alive — Santi RC (@santytitilo) August 12, 2020

Miss you boys — Captain Obey (@Obey_theCaptain) August 12, 2020



However, Blockbuster’s comeback didn’t last very long. Just a few hours after making its presence known on the micro-blogging application, it tweeted, “Ok, we’ve seen enough. Checking out”. Blockbuster has partnered with Airbnb and is hosting an ‘End of Summer Sleepover’ at The Last Blockbuster. Some lucky residents in Bend, Oregon, may be able to enjoy this 1990’s themed experience for a limited time. According to reports, Blockbuster was a household name for decades, with thousands of stores nationwide at one point. Now, it's down to one after years of several franchise stores hanging on by a thread long after Blockbuster had closed its corporate stores in 2014.

Ok, we've seen enough. Checking out. — Blockbuster (@blockbuster) August 11, 2020

