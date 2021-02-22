Who Is Emmy Medders? Get To Know Reality Star Chase Chrisley's Girlfriend

In July 2020, reality star Chase Chrisley officially revealed on his Instagram that he's dating. Owing to his popular family reality show Chrisley Knows Best, Chase is basking in glory at the moment and his girlfriend, Emmy Medders has also been garnering attention. Many fans have pointed out that Emmy's looks and mannerisms are similar to that of Chase's mother Julie Chrisley. Read on to know all about Chase Chrisley's girlfriend.

Also Read - Where Is Tough As Nails Filmed? Know All About The Reality Show's Shoot Locations

Also Read - Will There Be A Season 2 Of 'Buried By The Bernards'? Read Details Here

Who is Emmy Medders? Chase Chrisley's girlfriend made her reality show debut

According to AmoMama, Emmy and Chase have known each other for quite a long time before getting romantically involved. Chase has had a fair share of dating history with other TV personalities like reality star Kayla Puzas and Instagram model Brooke Noury. His previous relationships haven't lasted long though. Apparently, Chase is much more serious with Emmy and their ship seems to be sailing steadily.

Even his father Todd seems to love having Emmy around, a complete contradiction to his previously known behaviour with Chase's then-girlfriend Brooke. In November 2020 on their family podcast Chrisley Confessions, Todd described Emmy as, "She is a good, decent, honourable, honest, all-American sweetheart and her family is just literally salt of the Earth. You do not get any better than her family."

Speaking of family, Emmy reportedly comes from a devout Christian family and shares a tight bond with her parents. Emmy has started opening up with her fans on Instagram lately as she's regularly seen interacting with them in the form of Q&As on her story. As per her now-disappeared Instagram story, Emmy Medders' age is 26 and she blows her birthday candles on November 1st.

The latest promo of Chrisley Knows Best has made her the center of attention today and she seems to be adjusting to it well so far. The promo shows a hilarious banter between the father and son as Chase tells off his dad about being extra in front of Emmy. Todd quickly involves Emmy in the conversation and asks her if Chase warned her about him. The video was captioned, "Emmy is fittin' in juuuust fine."

Until the next episode drops, let's take a look at Emmy Medders' Instagram -

Also Read - Buried By The Bernards Cast: Details About The Hilarious Reality Show Members

Also Read - What Happened To Kyle Chrisley From The Reality Show 'Chrisley Knows Best'? Find Out Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.