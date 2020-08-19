Who Is General Iroh In Legend Of Korra? Learn More About The Character

Nickelodeon series The Legend of Korra is one of the most popular animated series of all times. Fans of The Legend of Korra have been able to witness many complex character developments on the show over the years. One of the most likeable characters in the series General Iroh, who is the youngest general in the history of United Forces. General Iroh's weapon of choice is Fire as he is a master in Firebending. Read on to know more about this intriguing character.

Who is General Iroh in Legend of Korra?

According to a report on IGN.com, General Iroh in The Legend of Korra is the son of Fire Lord Izumi and the grandson of Lord Zuko. Iroh is also the grandnephew of Azula and Kiyi. He has been named after his great grand uncle Iroh, who was also a firebending master. General Iroh is the youngest general in United Forces history. Fans of the series will be able to recall that General Iroh had played a crucial role in the battle for Republic City in 170 AG. He kept on fighting despite losing his fleet.

General Iroh is a disciplined and determined man. He is unwilling to give up without a fight. Like his namesake, General Iroh is very cautious and methodical in his approach during battle.

Despite being a senior in the United Forces and having the status as a member of the Fire Nation Royal Family, Iroh is an extremely humble man. He is seen openly showing his sincere gratitude for other people's assistance. He is also very loyal to his friends and is willing to get to a great extent to help them. One of General Iroh's most long-standing friendships is with Avatar Korra.

Who is the General Iroh voice actor?

General Iroh voice actor in The Legend of Korra is Danté Basco. Basco is an American voice actor and dancer who is best known for playing Rufio in the 1991 live-action Peter Pan film Hook. His voice acting roles also include Zuko in Avatar: The Last Airbender. He played Jake Long from the Disney series American Dragon: Jake Long.

The Legend of Korra: Reviews

Nickelodeon's The Legend Of Korra has an impressive rating of 8.4 out of 10 on its IMDb page. On Rotten Tomatoes, the series has scored 79 per cent in Audience Score. The Legend Of Korra season one, three and four have a 100 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer.

