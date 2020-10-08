Who Is Giraffe On 'The Masked Singer'? Real Identity Finally Revealed After Elimination

Masked Singer Season 4 premiered a few weeks ago on September 23, 2020. Masked Singer is a singing reality TV show that is based on the Korean series King of Mask Singer. The show featured celebrity guest stars who conceal their identity with a full-body costume that hides their face. Even the panel judges, guests, and hosts do not know who is behind the mask.

This season, the Giraffe is one of the most popular fan-favourite costumes. The Giraffe is one of the tallest costumes to ever feature on the show. However, the Giraffe was recently eliminated and the man behind the mask was unveiled to be actor Brian Austin Green. After his elimination, Brian Austin Green spoke to EW and revealed why he chose to feature on the show.

Who is Giraffe on Masked Singer?

After the Giraffe's elimination, fans found out that the man behind the mask was Brian Austin Green. Speaking to EW, the actor shared his reason for participating in Season 4 of Masked Singer. He stated that he was bored during the lockdown and he knew that Masked Singer was just a fun competition for people to enjoy.

He felt like it was a good idea, especially during the lockdown, and would be a good way to entertain families. The actor really enjoyed the mystery concept of Masked Singer and enjoyed being a part of the project. Brian also revealed that he had the final say in choosing his costume. He was actually asked to choose between a serpent and a giraffe costume. The actor chose the giraffe as he felt it gave him more freedom with his song choices.

Brian Austin Green also called out Robin Thicke for not guessing his identity. Thicke, who is a panellist on the show, also happens to be one of Brain's best friends. However, he failed to find out Brian's identity in spite of clearly known the cadence of his voice. Brian said that Robin was a very nice person, but he was terrible at being a panellist on Masked Singer.

